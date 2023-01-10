Eau Claire Fire Station No. 10

An Eau Claire City Council vote on Tuesday is setting the stage for talks over continuing to provide ambulance service with neighboring Altoona or a potential merger of the two cities’ fire departments.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council agreed Tuesday evening to provide more time for talks on continuing to provide ambulance service to neighboring Altoona.

In a 9-0 vote — council members Andrew Werthmann and Charlie Johnson were absent Tuesday — Eau Claire leaders extended a deadline for making a decision on early termination of its current ambulance service contract with Altoona.

