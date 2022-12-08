EAU CLAIRE — Tax bills arriving next week in mailboxes at Eau Claire homes will have a bigger number on the bottom line compared to last year, due primarily to higher spending on city government.
The owner of a typical home valued at $200,000 in Eau Claire will be paying $75 more in property taxes next year, based on figures provided by the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office.
That’s the net result of higher city spending, lower Eau Claire public school taxes and lesser changes for other local taxing entities and credits on bills property owners must pay during 2023.
Taxes for Eau Claire city services alone are rising $74 next year for that typical home, due in part to voters overwhelmingly backing a referendum last month.
On Nov. 8, 63% of Eau Claire voters approved allowing the city to increase taxes by $1.45 million to create 15 new positions. Those new jobs will be firefighters/paramedics, police officers, community service officers and a clerical position in the local 911 call center.
An analysis done by the city showed the referendum led to the city’s tax rate increasing by 22 cents per $1,000 of property value. That amounts to about $44 added to the tax bill on a $200,000 home.
The remainder of the city's tax rate increase is for debt service payments used to maintain infrastructure, Kitzie Winters, city finance director, stated in an email.
While the city’s referendum is included in next year’s tax bills, an Eau Claire school district referendum that also won approval on Nov. 8 is not.
“We could have levied more based on the referendum, but because we didn’t have debt to pay it didn’t make sense to do that,” explained Abby Johnson, the school district’s executive director of business services.
Last month over 64% of voters in the school district OK’d the $98.6 million referendum to make additions and updates to numerous school buildings, and add artificial turf to two high school football fields.
Those various projects are now in the planning stages and the school district is in the process of issuing debt to pay for them. The first payments on that borrowing won’t come due until fall 2023, Johnson said, so the district is waiting to put a tax increase to pay for those on bills that will go to taxpayers in December 2023.
“That tax impact would be felt at that point in time,” she said.
Johnson initially estimated the referendum would result in about $80 more in taxes on a $200,000 home, but newer figures are pointing to a $70 increase instead. That could change again by next fall.
“Do I expect it to change? Honestly, I expect it will,” Johnson said.
Interest rates on the school district's new debt and the amount that property values in the community rise are factors that will affect the ultimate tax impact of the 2022 referendum.
In the meantime though, the tax rate for Eau Claire’s public schools went down notably this year in large part to especially robust growth of property value within the district.
“A lot of it is due to the increase in equalized value,” she said, referring to a figure that is determined by the state Department of Revenue.
Taxes for Eau Claire’s K-12 schools on a typical $200,000 home are falling by $22 on the bill arriving next week. However, that is somewhat dampened by that same home getting $12 less from school tax credits.
Two other local taxing entities saw changes that largely canceled each other out on tax bills for that average Eau Claire home. The $8 more in Eau Claire County government taxes was mostly offset by $6 less in taxes for Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Discounts that homeowners get on their taxes through two state tax credits also changed somewhat in Eau Claire. The lottery credit for owner-occupied residences went from $187 down to $177. The first dollar credit applied to land with improvements built on it had been $53 and rose slightly to $54.
The tax impact of previously approved referendums also appear on tax bills, per a 2015 state law that began requiring that information be included. The Eau Claire school district’s 2016 referendum for operational expenses and deferred building maintenance, as well as Chippewa Valley Technical College’s 2020 referendum to pay for major projects at its West Campus, remain part of tax bills.
The 2015 law only applies to “nonpermanent” referendums that have a specific end year. That means non-lapsing ones with no end date, such as this fall’s referendum creating new public safety jobs in Eau Claire, are not detailed on tax bills.
Earlier this week, property tax bills for Eau Claire were uploaded into the Eau Claire County’s online system. Those are available now for viewing and through the county’s website, eauclairecounty.gov.
Paper copies of Eau Claire’s property tax bills are going out in today’s(Friday) mail, according to Eau Claire County Clerk Glenda Lyons. Her office is sending out 24,500 tax bills to owners of land and buildings in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire property tax bills can be paid fully or with a first installment by Jan. 31. The second installment is due by July 31.
Payments can be made online, by mail or in-person at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.