EAU CLAIRE — Tax bills arriving next week in mailboxes at Eau Claire homes will have a bigger number on the bottom line compared to last year, due primarily to higher spending on city government.

The owner of a typical home valued at $200,000 in Eau Claire will be paying $75 more in property taxes next year, based on figures provided by the Eau Claire County Treasurer’s Office.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter