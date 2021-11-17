EAU CLAIRE — The average Eau Claire homeowner will pay about $60 more in city property taxes next year, due in part to an overhaul of the local public library building.
City officials have calculated the impact Eau Claire’s recently approved 2022 budget will have on a typical home.
“Based upon that $205,000 home the increase would be about $60 annually or about $5 a month,” Finance Director Jay Winzenz said.
About $25 of that increase is for paying off debt the city took out this year for its contribution to the renovation and addition currently happening at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library. The city government agreed to pay $11.5 million of the project’s $18.5 million budgeted cost.
“That’s the single largest contributor,” Winzenz said.
Debt payments on other projects, including $3 million in emergency repairs to the High Bridge pedestrian bridge, also play a role in the increase. Another factor is increasing operating costs for city government.
Overall, the property tax levy the city will collect in 2022 is going to be $47.86 million — nearly a $2 million increase from this year’s amount.
While the overall amount of taxes the city is collecting is going up, the tax rate is dropping by over 11%.
“We knew that’s what was going to happen,” Winzenz said.
Falling tax rates are normal after the city does a revaluation — a process done every three years to get assessed values determined by the city for tax purposes closer to prices properties would be expected to get on the open market.
For example, the average Eau Claire home had been valued at $174,000 for property tax purposes, but rose to $205,000 following this year’s revaluation due to the hot housing market of recent years.
Homeowners were notified via mail from the city in September of their changing property values.
The city usually has information it needs to estimate the tax impact of the next year’s budget in October, but was delayed this year. An industrial business appealing its new assessment meant figures the city needed from the state Department of Revenue were not available until last week.
After those numbers became available, the city was able to add up the entire value of taxable property in Eau Claire and calculate next year’s tax rate.
The revaluation conducted this year put the current value of taxable property in Eau Claire at $6.58 billion — up nearly $1 billion due to changing real estate values and new construction in the city.
The Eau Claire City Council approved its 2022 budget last week, but a final vote on next year’s property taxes won’t be until next week.
After the City Council sets Eau Claire’s 2022 property tax levy on Tuesday, tax bills will be prepared early next month.
Eau Claire County Treasurer Glenda Lyons said her office intends to have tax bills for Eau Claire city properties in the mail by Dec. 10. Property owners will also be able to view and print off their tax bills online at that time as well.
Taxpayers have until Jan. 31 to pay their local property tax bill or at least half of it. For those who do pay in installments, the second half is due by July 31.