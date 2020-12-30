EAU CLAIRE — When Madelynn Branco learned girls were allowed to join Scouts BSA in February 2019, the Eau Claire teenager knew immediately she wanted to be part of the iconic organization.
Less than two years later, Branco, 16, will make history today when she is set to become one of the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts — the highest rank in scouting.
Branco, a junior at Memorial High School, will be the first girl from Scouts BSA's Chippewa Valley Council and among hundreds nationwide who will make up inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
Let there be no doubt, this member of Troop 124G is driven to succeed.
"It was my goal from the beginning to be the first girl Eagle Scout in the council after I found out it's a big achievement and it helps you get into college," Branco said.
Her mother, Michele Branco, said she is proud of the perseverance and determination Madelynn showed in pursuit of the milestone.
"She staked out what she wanted to achieve, and she got it done," Michele said.
To earn the Eagle Scout designation, scouts must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges covering a broad range of topics and research, organize and complete a community service project, explained Tim Molepske, Scout Executive and CEO of the Chippewa Valley Council. Roughly 6% of scouts become Eagle Scouts.
"Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Madelynn Branco for this significant accomplishment," Molepske said. "Along the journey to Eagle Scout, young people gain new skills, learn to overcome obstacles, and demonstrate leadership among their peers and in their communities. These benefits are invaluable for everyone, and we are thrilled that they are now available to even more youth."
While Molepske said Madelynn Branco "just trucked on through" to become the council's first female Eagle Scout, he said several other girls are following in her footsteps. All girls who complete their Eagle Scout between Oct. 1 and Feb. 8 will be considered part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
"The skills we've taught young men for over 100 years are skills that young women should be doing and have been doing," Molepske said. "I hope Madelynn's accomplishment will motivate more young women to think "This is a great experience and I want to be able to do it too.' "
Scouts BSA, the program previously known as Boy Scouts for youth ages 11 to 17, has attracted tens of thousands of female members since opening its ranks to girls nearly two years ago.
Branco said she joined Scouts BSA after admiring all of the things her brothers, Mitchell, 16, and Marshall, 13, got to do in scouting. Her brothers also are working toward their Eagle Scout designations.
While the COVID-19 pandemic gave her more time to complete paperwork and plan her community service project, it also presented challenges because of safety limitations placed on face-to-face meetings and gatherings, Branco said.
"The pandemic made me strive for it even more," Branco said. "It made me realize how short your life is and how much there is to do. It made me push through to do it this year."
She ended up organizing a project that involved building four 6-foot picnic tables for the Flying Eagles Ski Club's Silvermine Ski Complex, providing much-needed seating for the facility just west of Eau Claire.
But Branco, also a member of Girl Scouts of the USA, isn't done yet. Next summer she hopes to earn her Gold Award — the highest honor in Girl Scouts.
"I want to be the first one to have both," she said.
The Chippewa Valley Council’s first female board president, Kathy Wright, is pleased to be part of the Board of Review scheduled to consider Branco's achievement at noon today at the council headquarters, 710 S. Hastings Way. The council serves about 2,500 youth in a 10-county area of west-central Wisconsin.
"Eagle Scout carries so much clout and is such an honor, so it's exciting for us as a council to have our first female Eagle Scout," Wright said. "It's important for women to be able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with men in leadership and character development."