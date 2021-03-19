Following a recent mass shooting in Georgia where most of those who died were Asian women, the Eau Claire City Council will consider making a statement on Tuesday condemning a rise in attacks and racism directed at Asian Americans.
Councilwoman Mai Xiong and Councilman Andrew Werthmann are sponsoring the resolution that encourages leaders at all levels to build a more inclusive, diverse and tolerant communities in the U.S.
The resolution is in response to Tuesday’s shooting spree in the Atlanta area where a white gunman targeted three Asian-owned spas. Of the eight people killed in the shootings, six were women of Asian descent.
Charged with the murders, Robert Aaron Long, 21, told authorities the attacks were not racially motivated, stating that he targeted the spas because of his sex addiction, according to an Associated Press article. His comments drew outrage and skepticism from Asian American groups that want the slayings to be considered hate crimes.
The proposed Eau Claire resolution also decries systemic racism of Asian Americans in the U.S. and noted that rhetoric against them that intensified in the past year.
Asian Americans have been harassed, assaulted and scapegoated for the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution states.
If approved, this would be the second public message the City Council has issued in less than 12 months that includes a denouncement of racism.
During June the city issued a statement on the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May 2020 while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
In that statement read by council President Terry Weld, the council stated “We denounce all forms of brutality, hatred and bigotry. They have no place in our society.”
Other business
Also on the council’s upcoming agendas:
• A long-range master plan for improvements to Carson Park will be subject to a public discussion Monday night before the council votes on it during Tuesday’s meeting.
• Developer Rykey Properties wants to purchase a vacant city-owned lot along Galloway Street near Birch Street for $400,000 to build several single homes and small apartment buildings on it. The council will vote Tuesday on the land deal.
• Proposed settlements for excessive taxation claims made by Sears Holding Corp. and Oakwood Hills Mall for two anchor stores at the Eau Claire mall will be voted on by the council during Tuesday’s meeting.
• A $33,600 grant from The Presto Foundation is set to be accepted by the council. The money will buy three machines that remove hazardous substances from firefighters’ gear after they return from extinguishing fires.
• A zoning change is sought for land on Eau Claire’s far southeast corner along Sculy Drive to allow a new rental housing development. JCap Construction and Development intends to build a group of four-plexes and duplexes on the 8.5 acres next to the Camping World store.
• Preparing for a move into its newly built east side location at 805 S. Hastings Way next month, Cancun Mexican Restaurant is requesting to transfer its liquor license there from the 2120 Highland Ave. spot where it has been for the last 20 years.