EAU CLAIRE — Providing free monthly bus passes to Eau Claire's homeless for the rest of the year through a combination of public and private funds will be voted on today(Tuesday).
The City Council is slated to vote during its afternoon meeting on allocating $12,000 in unspent COVID-19 recovery funds to match private donations being raised to buy Eau Claire Transit vouchers.
Eau Claire resident Julian Emerson, who has undertaken fundraising for the initiative, said he's already gotten $8,000 in commitments from businesses and individuals who appreciate what free bus passes can do for the homeless.
"A lot of people want to see homeless people take action to get to a better place," he said during a Monday night hearing on the proposal.
The funding under consideration today is following $30,000 the city provided for free bus passes last July. That money was anticipated to last for a whole year, but was drained in about nine months.
Billie Hufford, city project management coordinator, said those funds have provided 589 month-long bus passes to 315 people.
City bus driver Bill Johnson said not all of those recipients used their passes, but instead sold them for money.
Hufford noted that was an issue when the city initially began the program by handing out passes that were good for one trip.
"The pilot program definitely had problems," she said.
But then it became refined, leading to the switch to monthly passes and a centralized system to track which individuals were getting them.
Eau Claire resident Geraldine Caruso told the council that the bus passes have improved life for her and others.
"Without your bus line, I would not have the home I have today," she said.
Formerly homeless, Caruso said the free bus fare helped her get groceries and visit dozens of apartments before getting the one she now lives in.
The City Council heard a proposal at its March 14 meeting to allocate $30,000 of Eau Claire's COVID-19 recovery money to refill the fund for free bus passes for the homeless, but denied it at that time.
July 4 fireworks location
Monday night's 20-minute study session on changing the location of the city's July 4 fireworks show ended without a clear indication of how the council was leaning, but some members voiced their preference.
Councilman Larry Mboga said he'd want to see the patriotic celebration stay where it has long been held.
"I feel like Carson Park is the place to be on the Fourth of July," he said.
Mboga's comments followed a presentation from Lane Berg, the city's community services director, on a proposal to change the fireworks show's launch site to the High Bridge.
"It's a lot less staffing for us to do it from the High Bridge," Berg said.
The city would save an estimated $11,900 in overtime costs for police and community services workers to secure the site. Berg also said there would be numerous safety and aesthetic improvements by moving it out of the wooded Carson Park and to the pedestrian bridge that looms high over the Chippewa River.
He did acknowledge that moving the fireworks would impact the Eau Claire Express baseball team, which has its largest attendance at the annual July 4 game held in the park.
Earlier in Monday night's meeting, Express team owner Craig Toycen emphasized how important that game is to the team's success.
"It is a day that produces three times the regular revenue for our business," he said.
He's urging the city to keep the fireworks show in Carson Park, citing the long-running historical precedent.
"The tradition of this goes back 100 years," he said.
Councilman Roderick Jones also noted how moving the fireworks show would be historically significant.
"This is a serious departure from tradition," he said.
Jones and other council members pressed Berg on community feedback to the proposal. Berg replied there were people for and against moving the fireworks show to the High Bridge, but acknowledged there were more who voiced opposition to the idea.
The timer on Monday night's study session ran out before council members could come to a consensus on the proposal, which will prompt the fireworks location to come back at a future meeting for more discussion.