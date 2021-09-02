EAU CLAIRE — City buses will begin using a temporary downtown transfer center today(Thursday, Sept. 2) while the building that has served for decades as the hub of Eau Claire’s public transit system nears its end.
A concrete island and barriers erected this summer in a city-owned parking lot at the east corner of South Farwell and Gray streets will serve Eau Claire Transit through 2022 while a new, permanent center is built.
“We’re excited that everything’s becoming a reality,” Transit Manager Tom Wagener said of the latest milestone for the new permanent transfer center that’s been years in the making.
In the next couple weeks, the small single-story building on the 400 block of South Barstow Street that’s served as the center of Eau Claire’s bus network since 1984 will be demolished.
Construction work on a new transfer center slated for the same site is scheduled to begin on Sept. 13. The new center will be the ground floor of a multi-story building being constructed through a public-private partnership with Iowa-based Merge Urban Development Group. Three decks of structured parking will sit on top of the bus center, and above that will be three levels of apartments.
The new transfer center is scheduled to open late next year, but in the meantime the temporary site will be in service.
Not everything is in place for it yet though. Manufacturing delays that have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic have slowed delivery of two bus shelters the city ordered for the temporary center. Currently they are scheduled to come in mid-October, Wagener said.
Before the shelters arrive, the city will put up tents for riders to protect them from the elements.
A portable restroom will also be moved to the temporary center for riders to use. A trailer already on-site will serve as the breakroom for bus drivers.
The temporary transfer center will employ a new method for queuing buses the city intends to use in the permanent center that will be built.
“The design we set out there will be what we have in the new transfer center site,” Wagener said.
The old transfer center’s limited space and layout simply led buses to park in the order they arrived to pick up and drop off passengers. This meant riders had to look carefully to the marquee on the front of each bus to make sure they boarded the right one.
But with more space available at the temporary and future transfer centers, there are designated spots where buses serving specific routes will park. Signs at the temporary center will also let riders know which bus route is loading and unloading in each spot, Wagener said.