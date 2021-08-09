EAU CLAIRE — The city is considering changes to its alcohol license ordinance that will allow a soon-to-open grocery store to both serve drinks inside its building and have regular retail sales as well.
The tweaks are being done as Hy-Vee plans to open its new store on Clairemont Avenue this fall, which will have a Wahlburgers restaurant inside of it as well as a traditional wine and spirits department.
“With the passage of these ordinance changes, it allows Hy-Vee to fulfill the desired operational vision of our store in Eau Claire,” the Iowa-based grocery chain wrote in a letter to the city.
In April the city granted a combination Class B alcohol license to Hy-Vee, covering both its retail liquor section and in-store restaurant.
That specific kind of alcohol license is usually intended for taverns and restaurants though, so it does come with a limit on how much alcohol that customers can buy and take home. That four-liter carry-out limit amounts to one 12-pack of beer or five bottles of wine.
Ordinance changes that will be subject to a public hearing tonight(Monday) and a City Council vote on Tuesday would excuse grocery stores with a Class B alcohol licenses from that limit.
Remote meetings
On its Tuesday agenda, the council will decide whether it should continue conducting meetings via online videoconferencing, which it has done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While a majority of council members have been attending meetings in City Hall in recent months, the public has only been able to watch and speak at meetings using the Webex online platform.
When the previous three-month extension of virtual meetings was granted in May, several council members spoke about making preparations toward allowing the public to attend meetings in-person as coronavirus activity had declined at the time.
However, at the end of July and start of August, cases have risen with Eau Claire County now rated as having “high” COVID-19 activity level.