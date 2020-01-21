Eau Claire has adopted a new city logo to reflect changes to the community since the last one was created 20 years ago.
Unveiled Tuesday in a news release, the new logo depicts urban buildings and a bridge next to a rolling hill topped by evergreens. A blue river appears below the landscape and the sky above is shades of orange with the sun partially behind the city skyline.
“It looks sharp, it’s colorful and I think it’s reflective of the changes we’ve seen in Eau Claire the last couple of decades,” City Manager Dale Peters said.
The city stated in a news release that the logo reflects features Eau Claire has become known for, including a creative economy, recreational trail system, vibrant downtown and multiple bridges.
The new logo was designed by RT Vrieze of branding, web design and video company Knorth Studios in Eau Claire. Under an $8,000 contract, the firm designed several different variations of the logo to choose from and provided materials and templates so the city can reproduce the image.
Part of the push for a new logo came from seeing inconsistencies arise in the appearance of the old one over time as it was reproduced in different parts of the city government.
“With time we had multiple variations of the old logo that were being used in various departments within the city,” Peters said.
The previous city logo had been created by Brian Amundson, who worked for the city for 25 years as an engineer, public works director and stints as interim city manager before retiring in May 2013. Originally from his handmade drawing, the old logo had a line of green trees standing alongside a curved blue line representing the rivers that go through Eau Claire.
With a green landscape and blue waterway represented in both logos, Peters said the new one pays homage to ideas in the old one, but also adds imagery representing downtown’s revitalization.
Featured prominently in the logo is the new pedestrian bridge that spans the Eau Claire River, connecting Haymarket Plaza to Phoenix Park.
The new logo will appear on official letterhead, emails, webpages, business cards, employee apparel and inside city buildings, but not all right away, Peters said. For example, city workers will still be seen in uniforms bearing the old insignia until those clothes wear out and need to be replaced with ones with the new logo.
Eau Claire’s transit division, police and fire departments will continue their own unique logos, Peters noted.