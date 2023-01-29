Community solar garden

Xcel Energy’s community solar garden located in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center is helping both the power company and city get closer to their clean energy goals.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — The city is well on its way toward a goal of running entirely on clean energy by 2050, according to the latest estimates available on Eau Claire’s use of carbon-based energy.

Between 2015 and 2020, the carbon footprint of the Eau Claire municipal government’s operations became 23% smaller. When homes, businesses and others in the city are added in, the reduction is a somewhat smaller 14% carbon reduction, based on a report that came out in recent weeks.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter