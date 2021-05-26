EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire utility workers are now knocking on doors in older neighborhoods where lead pipes connect homes to the city’s water system.
Changing those employees shifts so they have time to visit homeowners in the early evenings is part of the city government’s push to replace more lead service lines than it has since the program began in 2017.
“We’re having a lot better success with that,” Lane Berg, the city’s utility manager, said of the in-person visits to homes. “This could put us over the top.”
The house calls have helped set a good pace to start the pipe replacements for this season. So far this year, 30 homeowners have had lead pipes removed from under their front lawns, replaced with new copper ones and received reimbursement from a government fund for the work. More are in some stage of the process, Berg said, and his office continues to get calls from residents looking to use the program this construction season.
For 2021, the city has set a goal of over 300 replacements, which Berg admits is an “ambitious” mark.
During the past four years the city has reimbursed residents for 279 lead service line replacements through the program that gets its funding from a safe drinking water program run by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The city was awarded $800,000 from the state agency between 2017 and 2018, which has covered replacements done to date.
“We’ve been operating off that money and we are just about to run out,” Berg said.
Last fall the state DNR sought applications again and the city requested $847,600. On Tuesday the City Council approved receiving that money for the lead service line program, which will pay for reimbursing 320 homeowners up to $2,600 each.
“In almost every case it pays for the whole replacement,” Berg said, noting there have been a few exceptions where homeowners still had to shoulder part of the bill.
There are still an estimated 850 private properties that have lead service lines in the city, Berg said. The city doesn’t have exact numbers because it hadn’t kept records of plumbing materials used on private property. But the estimate is based on the number of older homes in Eau Claire built when lead was commonly used in plumbing and how often utility workers are encountering those pipes during public works projects.
Eau Claire is anticipating a deadline at the end of 2023 to be free of lead pipes connecting its water system to homes. Should the city fall short of that, Berg said Eau Claire could be required to make a $1 million upgrade to its water treatment system plus $100,000 each year for supplies. That would add a step in the treatment process using orthophosphate and polyphosphate to further reduce the corrosive properties of the city’s water so it wouldn’t disturb the lead lining in old pipes.
“The only way around this would be to replace all of the lead services in the city,” Berg said.
Whether all the lead service lines get replaced or the new step in treatment is needed, he said Eau Claire will continue to use the method it has long had in place to protect residents from lead exposure.
The city uses lime in its water treatment, which raises the water’s pH level so it is noncorrosive and also adds a protective coating to the inside of pipes.
Lead contamination in water became a rising concern after a public health crisis that emerged during 2014 in Flint, Mich. Officials in that city had failed to use corrosion inhibitors when switching to a different water supply, which resulted in lead from old pipes sloughing off into people’s drinking water.
In the wake of that crisis, other cities throughout the U.S. responded with efforts to remove the dangerous metal from their water systems entirely.
Between 2017 and 2018, the DNR awarded $26.86 million to 42 Wisconsin municipalities to help residents pay for replacing lead service lines.
Though the program did not award additional money in the past two years, last fall the DNR announced that $63.8 million is newly available for it.
Previously cities had three years to use those funds from the DNR, but that has changed, according to a presentation the agency made to cities in fall.
"In the earlier program we learned some of the communities used them very fast, but some have a chunk leftover,” said Becky Scott, team leader for the DNR's lead service line program.
Any money cities had not used from the previous incarnation of the program by the end of June will be added to the $63.8 million.
The new awards must be spent by cities within this calendar year or go back into the program so it can be applied for again in following years.
According to Scott, there have been 69 Wisconsin municipalities have already applied for funding for this year. There is a late June deadline for cities to submit their applications for the money.