EAU CLAIRE — Thirty-five times Sgt. Jim Rodel flew missions over enemy territory in Europe during World War II.
Before the Weyerhaeuser native climbed into his tail gunner position to begin each journey in the B-17 bomber his crew named “Thy Will Be Done,” Rodel would pray that he and the other nine members of his close-knit crew would return safely.
Miraculously, despite routinely engaging with enemy fighters and flying through anti-aircraft fire while conducting their perilous duties in 1944 to ‘45, they all did.
For that, Rodel, now 96 and living in Eau Claire, remains thankful.
“We survived the sky over there,” Rodel said this week in an interview in advance of Veterans Day at his west side home. “I’m pretty lucky. A lot of guys never came back.”
Indeed, of the 16.1 million American troops who served in World War II, the casualty count exceeded 1 million, with 405,399 killed and 670,846 wounded, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
• • •
Though his service with the 8th Air Force’s 748th Squadron, 457th Bomb Group ended 76 years ago, the memories remain vivid for Rodel, nicknamed “Junior” by his crewmates because he was the youngest member.
Perhaps the most harrowing was a mission over the North Sea when enemy fire knocked out two of his plane’s four engines. The crew tossed almost every nonessential item out of the plane — “We stripped it down to nothing,” he said — to reduce weight and enable the disabled plane to barely make it back to England.
As the son of a German immigrant father, Rodel said one of the painful possibilities of war crossed his mind on one mission just after he shot down two German fighter planes that pulled up right behind his B-17.
“I got ‘em both and thought, ‘Those could have been my relatives,’ “ he said of the pilots he figured must have been rookies because Germany’s flying aces usually stayed out of the tail gunner’s range.
He also recalled another mission in which “flak” — the airmen’s term for anti-aircraft fire that resulted in hundreds of pieces of shrapnel flying in all directions from exploding Nazi cannon shells — was everywhere in the sky over Berlin.
“We lost a lot of planes to that,” Rodel said, noting that a chunk of flak once pierced the plane and embedded in his tail gunner seat. “It was living on the edge most of the time.”
Undoubtedly, flying through flak-filled skies took both a physical toll on the planes of the 8th Air Force as well as a mental toll on its crews.
“A lot of the things that happen in war you never forget,” Rodel said, acknowledging that he still feels torn about one of his last missions over Dresden, Germany, where fires resulting from a three-day Allied bombing campaign are believed to have killed more than 25,000 people.
That incident is one of many aspects of World War II and Rodel’s experience that is chronicled in remarkable detail in an illustrated book his family had made for him as a surprise gift in 2019. The hardcover book, titled "James J. Rodel and the Crew of ‘Thy Will Be Done,’ " was researched and written by Minneapolis-based author Dan Monfre, founder of Footsteps Research.
In the book, Monfre details how pilot Donald Zeiler called the crew “the Gremlins,” named for a Disney book that featured mythical creatures often invoked by military pilots as an explanation for mechanical troubles and mishaps. Zeiler believed the book represented the challenges airmen in World War II faced and how crews had to rely on each other to overcome them. The 10 men had The Gremlins emblazoned on the back of their flight jackets.
• • •
It was the morning of Feb. 19, 1945, when an officer entered Rodel’s barracks and told him to prepare for what would be his last combat mission over enemy territory. Rodel’s initial relief that the target was only 40 miles from the Belgian border and thus likely to be lightly defended proved overly optimistic, as the crew once again encountered heavy flak, including a few bursts that exploded directly outside their plane.
Still, they completed their mission and returned home safely, leaving a lasting impact on the way Rodel approached life.
“That was the last day in my life that I ever worried about anything,” Rodel said in the book. “I packed together a lifetime of worrying in those 35 missions.”
On Monday, his wife of 72 years, Ardis, confirmed that declaration, saying, “He really doesn’t worry.”
But the stress of war — and the relief at finally being out of harm’s way — was evident in a letter he wrote to family members back home in Weyerhaeuser after his final mission.
“You can’t imagine how relieved I am after this seven months of suspense,” Rodel wrote. “My last look at Germany was Gelsenkirchen. When we started this stuff over here that last one might as well of been on the moon because it looked that far away.”
By that time, Rodel had traveled a long way and grown up a lot since voluntarily enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Force three days before his 18th birthday in response to omnipresent recruiting posters and ads that touted “Men of 17 ... you too can have wings!”
“I was one of the guys that bit on that,” quipped Rodel, whose siblings also served in the war — brother Donald with the 788th Military Police Battalion in Iran and sister Margaret with the Women’s Army Air Corps in Montana.
Upon reflection about the monumental stakes of World War II and its impact on world history, Jim Rodel added, “I just wanted to be part of it. I’m glad I did it.”
While Rodel recognizes that luck and skill played a role in his entire crew surviving their WWII service, he made a point to recognize the quality work performed by the ground crew that enabled the airmen to never abort a mission due to mechanical failure.
“The ground crews never got any write-up,” he said. “We got all the glory.”
• • •
When he arrived back in the United States aboard the USS Uruguay in March 1945, Rodel had completed 259 days serving abroad. A few days later, he was greeted by his family as he stepped off a train in Cameron. After being told he would be called for more duty if the war was still going on six months later, Rodel was pleased when the Japanese surrendered that August, ending the war in the Pacific.
A few years later, Rodel moved to Eau Claire, where he met Ardis while she was waiting tables at a former downtown eatery called Dor Smith’s Café.
“She looked pretty good to me,” he said with a grin.
Rodel worked for a while at the U.S. Rubber Co. tire plant in Eau Claire before spending the bulk of his career at a local printing company.
Jean Fisher, one of the Rodels’ four children, said her father has started sharing more of his wartime memories as he has aged, prompting the family to have the book made about his experiences. It’s now a family treasure.
“My dad has always been a patriot, so we are just very proud of him,” Fisher said.
As for the Gremlins, they enjoyed several reunions over the years, continuing the bond forged amid their death-defying exploits. But now the other crew members have all died.
The memory of that crew, however, lives on with its last surviving member.