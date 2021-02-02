EAU CLAIRE — One hundred years.
That’s how long ago the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 305 was founded in Eau Claire.
It was the nation’s 305th VFW post and only the second in Wisconsin when Spanish-American War veteran Leonard Loken and 137 founding members started the post in 1921.
Jason Johns, state commander of the Wisconsin VFW, stopped Tuesday in Eau Claire to recognize Post 305 for its century of service.
“Anytime you get to 100 years — whether it’s in business or in life — that’s an outstanding accomplishment,” Johns told about two dozen veterans gathered at Post 305 at 1300 Starr Ave. “It’s particularly commendable to keep a nonprofit alive that long.”
Leroy Jansky of Chippewa Falls, commander of the state VFW’s 11-county 9th District, agreed that Post 305 is reaching an impressive milestone this year, adding, “I hope it keeps going much, much longer than that.”
Johns, a former deputy secretary of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, used the occasion to present a 100th anniversary certificate to Post 305 members and also to recognize members of Post 6550 in Strum, Post 6175 in Bloomer and Post 2115 in Hudson with their 75th anniversary certificates.
Post 305 has been located in the former Davis Beach House property overlooking Dells Pond since 1951. The building has a museum area filled with military artifacts from several wars. The post includes more than 500 members who have served in every war the United States has been involved in dating as far back as World War II, said Gary Culver, Post 305 commander.
Post 305 officials are planning a major centennial celebration on Sept. 18.
The Wisconsin VFW has about 26,000 members at 252 posts, although Johns noted that membership dipped about 7% during a pandemic-marred 2020. He told local veterans that the organization was working with a public relations firm to help spread the word through social and traditional media about the work that VFW posts are doing around the state to support veterans and their communities.
While COVID-19 put a damper on most VFW events last year, Johns said one possible positive side effect is that holding virtual meetings may have opened up attendance to people who ordinarily might not be able to attend functions and is a practice that could continue to pay dividends even after the pandemic.