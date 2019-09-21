For 11-year-old Thomas Holland, the school day begins and ends whenever he wants.
No bells signal when it’s time for classes to start or stop.
The sixth-grader knows it’s his responsibility to study all of the material covered in his classes and complete his assignments, and that’s just the way he likes it.
As one of 23 students enrolled in the new Eau Claire Virtual School, Thomas takes most of his classes online, following prompts on his computer to fulfill the requirements for each class.
“We decided to try this route and see how it went, and so far he really likes it,” said his mother, Tara Holland, who serves on the virtual school’s governing board. “It’s really flexible, which works out great for our family.”
The Eau Claire school district launched its virtual charter school on Sept. 3 — the same first day as the district’s traditional schools. The pilot project was open only to students in grades six through 12 this year.
Though administrators and parents acknowledged the first three weeks were tainted somewhat by occasional technology glitches, they said the virtual school has earned a passing grade so far.
“I think it’s going really well so far,” said Drew Seveland, the school’s lead teacher. “The families have been very grateful they have this option in the community.”
Sorting out exactly which students are best suited for virtual education proved to be a bit of a roller-coaster ride, as all 28 spots approved by the school board for the virtual school were spoken for by the June deadline. But after staff held meetings with families to share details, set expectations and ensure the concept is a good fit for students, that number dropped to 12. As the academic year approached, a second wave of applicants pushed the final number to 23.
While the virtual school is open to families from anywhere, the entire initial class hails from the Chippewa Valley, with all but two students living within the district’s attendance area, Seveland said.
“In the continuum of services we offer as a district, we have clearly seen that there is a group of students that this is a good fit for,” said Jim Schmitt, the district’s director of teaching and learning. “We feel very good about providing this opportunity for students and meeting a need that exists in the community.”
That realization prompted district officials to add the virtual education option to the 42 Wisconsin public online charter school programs offered in 2018-19, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Local connection
Many of the families that elected to try the virtual school liked the idea of having local staff available for support — from counseling services to technology help — as well as opportunities for occasional in-person field trips and social gatherings, Schmitt said.
That was definitely true for the Hollands, as Thomas tried other virtual schools the past two years before enrolling in Eau Claire Virtual School.
It was much more difficult for him to participate in extracurricular activities at an out-of-town school, and Tara said attending parent-teacher conferences required her to drive to the city where the school was based.
Families have a variety of reasons for choosing virtual schools, but common themes involve a desire for a more flexible schedule or an alternate social or emotional environment.
Maleena Thompson said the virtual school seemed like a good fit for her son, 11-year-old Micah, because he was somewhat traumatized by experiences with bomb threats and mass shootings when the family lived on the West Coast.
“For us it’s been kind of like post-traumatic stress syndrome,” Maleena said, noting that sixth-grader Micah has been exposed to multiple school bomb threats, a protest in which teachers sought the right to bring guns into classrooms and a mass shooting at a Seattle shopping mall. “Schools here don’t seem to have the same crime levels, but when you’ve already been there and seen that escalation, it’s hard to dial it down.”
For Micah, she said, “home just feels like a safer environment,” and he also finds it easier to concentrate when not surrounded by the noise and activity of a traditional classroom.
Thomas was interested in more challenging coursework in math — his favorite subject — and said he jumped at the opportunity to take algebra, a class not on the normal track for sixth-graders.
“One of the best things about this is he’s actually being challenged in math now,” Tara said.
‘Exciting opportunity’
Sharyl Wojciechowski, whose 13-year-old son Cole decided to enroll in the virtual school, suggested the family’s choice was more about finding the right fit and taking advantage of a new opportunity.
“It’s been great so far,” Sharyl said. “It was an exciting opportunity for our family to be part of something so innovative and groundbreaking right here in Eau Claire.”
She also is grateful for the wide selection of classes available. With eighth-grader Cole not interested in any of the traditional foreign language options, that allowed him to choose a high school Latin class.
“That flexibility is pretty cool,” Sharyl said.
All three families also were attracted to the district’s option to permit virtual school students to enroll in up to two classes at brick-and-mortar schools.
Cole plays viola in the 7:30 a.m. orchestra class he attends some days at DeLong Middle School. On the other days, he might sleep until 9 a.m.
“That’s a perk I appreciate for sure, especially with the research that adolescents could use a little later start in the morning,” said Sharyl, who works out of a home office. “In the morning, I crack open my computer to start working and he cracks open his computer to start learning.”
Micah makes the trip to Northstar Middle School to takes physical education and play the pocket trumpet in band.
“Going to phy ed lets me burn off energy, and I’m glad of that because I don’t want to be just sitting in front of a laptop 24-7,” Micah said, adding that the time he spends looking at a computer for school makes him more inclined than before to go outside when he finishes his schoolwork.
New routine
For Thomas, after logging onto his online learning management system at about 5 a.m. daily because that’s what works best around his family’s schedule, he heads to South Middle School later in the morning for art or music class, where he is a percussionist.
“My husband and I are not musically inclined whatsoever and my son really wanted to do band,” Tara said. “I knew we couldn’t teach him, so we took advantage of the chance for him to take band in the regular public school. That works out perfect for us.”
Following his classes, Thomas takes the city bus home and typically completes his school day on the computer by early afternoon.
With Tara offering in-home day care for other children in the family’s apartment, she said Thomas has shown a remarkable ability to focus on schoolwork amid the noise and piles of toys surrounding him at “school,” which for him is a high-top dining table in the living room.
While Thomas’ four younger siblings all attend regular public schools, Tara said she would consider enrolling them in the virtual school when they become eligible.
The school board approved a preliminary plan to expand the virtual school to serve kindergarten through 12th grade in 2020-21, but the enrollment limit in future years has not yet been determined. The board is expected to revisit the topic this school year.
When Eau Claire Virtual School students log onto their online portal, the system displays all of their classes and makes it clear what assignments are due in each.
Teachers from a variety of states offer occasional live online lectures by video and also are available to contact during office hours.
Eau Claire school officials did extensive research, with an eye toward programs with enough academic rigor to prepare students for postsecondary success, before selecting Pearson Connexus as their online provider.
“We were committed to selecting a platform that had a proven record of high quality and good results,” Schmitt said. “We didn’t just want a place for kids to learn. We wanted to provide a platform where they could thrive.”