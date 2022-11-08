EAU CLAIRE — The city will be allowed to create 15 new public safety positions through a property tax increase approved Tuesday night by Eau Claire voters.
The city’s referendum gained support from 63% of voters in unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Eau Claire County Clerk’s Office.
As of press time, 69 of 73 precincts in the city had been tallied. Those in favor of the referendum numbered 18,409 compared to 10,601 who opposed it.
Results from four wards on the city’s far north side that are located in Chippewa County were not available Tuesday night, but would not have enough votes to change the referendum’s outcome.
As voting results flowed in throughout the night, the city referendum maintained a consistent lead with over 60% of voters in favor of an ongoing $1.45 million tax increase to pay for new public safety jobs.
Those positions will be six police officers, six firefighters, two community service officers and an assistant in the 911 center.
Voter approval was needed for them to allow the city to exceed caps on local property tax levy increases that are set by the state government.
The referendum will add about $45 to the annual property tax bill of a home valued at $200,000 in Eau Claire, according to the city’s calculations.
Prior to polls closing on Tuesday, the City Council discussed how the referendum’s result — passing or failing — would impact the proposed 2023 budget.
In the event of the referendum’s approval, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said a small adjustment would be made to the draft budget showing the additional positions and tax revenue.
Then the City Council will hold a public hearing on the 2023 budget during its Nov. 21 meeting before voting on it on Nov. 22.
Should the referendum had failed, Hirsch and city Finance Director Kitzie Winters were prepared to make more significant changes to the 2023 budget proposal later this week. Then the City Council would’ve held a special budget work session on Tuesday to review those changes.