Eau Claire had the third-highest number in the state of voters who could be purged from poll books because election officials believe those people have moved to another address.
Behind only Wisconsin’s two largest cities — Milwaukee and Madison — the state sent 4,379 postcards in October to people who had last registered to vote in Eau Claire.
Some of those postcards have already arrived at City Hall, either from people affirming they indeed still live at those addresses or when the post office deems them undeliverable.
“The majority of the undeliverable ones were at the university,” City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.
She noticed many of those postcards were addressed to specific dorm rooms at UW-Eau Claire, indicating students who had lived in them had moved elsewhere or graduated since they last voted.
The total number of postcards sent to Eau Claire addresses represents 11% of the nearly 38,892 voters currently registered in Eau Claire, according to statistics from the city.
Voter postcards mailed to Eau Claire addresses were among 234,039 sent throughout Wisconsin after the state received a new list from a service that compares Division of Motor Vehicles records with voter registration records.
The state Elections Commission had planned to wait until spring 2021 to get poll books updated by purging names of people who never replied to the postcards, but that decision is the subject of a legal battle.
Conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued the commission last month for not following a state law requiring that voters be purged within 30 days of those postcard notices.
“State agencies comprised of political appointees and unelected staff do not have the authority to invent or amend policy contrary to state law,” Rick Esenberg, WILL’s president and general council said in an email. “This lawsuit is about accountability, the rule of law, and clean and fair elections.”
Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy decided Friday that the state should not get the extended time to update the poll books, ruling that longstanding state law requires it to be done right away.
On Monday, the six-member bipartisan Elections Commission met to discuss what to do in the wake of the judge’s ruling, but ended with a 3-3 deadlock vote, according to spokesman Reid Magney.
Malloy issued his written order on Tuesday, and the state Department of Justice filed to appeal the decision to a higher court, according to online court records.
While WILL states its lawsuit is intended to force the state to follow its own laws to maintain accurate voter information, advocacy groups say the effect of it would be disenfranchising voters.
All Voting is Local, a voting rights advocacy campaign that started last year, sent out a news release Monday in opposition to the short timeline the judge ordered to purge names from polling books.
“Voter purges pose a distinct threat to our democracy, causing disproportionate harm to the very voters who have long been disenfranchised: people of color, low income voters and those who move frequently,” Shauntay Nelson, the campaign’s Wisconsin state director stated. “This flawed ruling doesn’t provide enough time or notice for voters to comply.”
Calling standard mail an insufficient way to reach voters, the group suggested the state use more innovative methods to reach voters. All Voting is Local then cited its use of digital ads and text messages to encourage voters to update their registration information.
The state Elections Commission had decided earlier this year to take a longer time to remove voters from poll books due to problems that cropped up during the last purge in early 2018. Some people who had not moved were taken off of poll books because of differences between DMV data and voter registration information.
“The deactivation of these movers caused some problems for the 2018 Spring Primary, as some voters who had not moved, but had not returned the postcard, were left off the poll book,” wrote Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, to commissioners in advance of a March meeting.
Those situations included people who registered a vehicle at their business address or vacation home, college students who used a temporary address when getting a drivers license and residents who wrote their apartment number on one form but not another.
Several cities with the highest concentration of voters in the pending purge are home to UW System campuses and areas that tend to favor Democrats, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted in an article.
One of those is Menomonie, where 1,149 notices were mailed to voters in the Dunn County city that is home to UW-Stout. That represents 15% of registered voters in Menomonie, according to the Journal Sentinel.
Other college towns on the Journal Sentinel’s list included Whitewater, Platteville, La Crosse, River Falls and Stevens Point. One city that favored Republican Donald Trump also made the list. There were 107 notices sent to Osseo, representing 11% of the Trempealeau County city’s voters.
While the legal battle over how quickly to change poll books continues, it has prompted some to update their voter information.
Spurred on by media coverage of the lawsuit, an Eau Claire resident went Monday to City Hall to return his postcard in person and affirm his voting status at his home address, Riepl said.
“As people are finding them we’re still updating the system,” she said.
Voters who received the postcards can mail them to their local clerk to verify their current address or go online to myvote.wi.gov to update their voter information.