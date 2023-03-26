Wheel tax vote

The Eau Claire City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to establish a $30 local vehicle registration fee — commonly referred to as a “wheel tax” — to help pay for road construction projects in Eau Claire.

EAU CLAIRE — Creating a $30 local vehicle registration fee — aka a “wheel tax” — will be up for a vote Tuesday by the Eau Claire City Council.

Prior to making that decision, the council will hold a public hearing during its 7 p.m. meeting today(Monday) to get residents opinions on the new fee, which would be used to help pay for road construction projects in the city.

