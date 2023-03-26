EAU CLAIRE — Creating a $30 local vehicle registration fee — aka a “wheel tax” — will be up for a vote Tuesday by the Eau Claire City Council.
Prior to making that decision, the council will hold a public hearing during its 7 p.m. meeting today(Monday) to get residents opinions on the new fee, which would be used to help pay for road construction projects in the city.
If approved on Tuesday, the new fee would take effect on July 1 and be charged when vehicles are registered each year with the state Department of Transportation.
Currently the state charges an $85 registration fee on most vehicles. Municipalities and counties can add on wheel taxes to raise revenues for transportation-related spending.
Eau Claire County began charging a $30 wheel tax in 2019 to pay for improving rural highways. Vehicle owners in the city of Eau Claire already pay that, except for a northern part of the city lies in Chippewa County, which does not have a wheel tax.
Most automobiles, pickup trucks and SUVs are subject to local wheel taxes, but state law exempts several categories of vehicles from paying them. Vehicles weighing 8,000 pounds, which rules out many large commercial vehicles, don’t have to pay wheel taxes. There are also exemptions for buses, antique or collector cars, motorcycles, mopeds, agricultural vehicles, and vehicles with license plate from dealers, distributors, finance companies and manufacturers.
Orchard Hills annexation
A group of local developers is making a second attempt at annexing 438 acres of land from the town of Washington into the city limits so part of it can be used for new housing.
There will be a public hearing tonight(Monday) on the annexation petition for the proposed Orchard Hills housing development before the council is slated to vote on it Tuesday.
In February, an Eau Claire County judge overturned the annexation approved by the City Council last year because it lacked a landowner’s signature. Last month CDPG Developers filed a new annexation petition using a different procedure that requires signatures from the majority of landowners, but not all, for the territory to be annexed. Private landowner signatures included in the new petition represent 70% of the property slated for annexation, including the 238 acres where development is planned.
Last week the town of Washington renewed its opposition to the annexation, sending out a news release imploring Eau Claire city leaders to reject it. The town had sued the city last year to void the first attempt to annex the land, which ended in the judge’s decision last month.
The state Department of Administration also weighed in on the attempts to annex the land, stating they are “against the public interest.” In an advisory letter issued last week, the irregular shape of the land to be annexed and the city being in very early stages of planning how it would extend utilities to the land as reasons for the state agency’s opposition.
In response, CDPG Developers issued a statement last week stating that annexation is necessary because it will bring essential services, including municipal sewer and water to the site and allow it to be effectively developed.
“City annexation will create more affordable housing options for more residents,” the statement read. “It will conserve land on Eau Claire’s south side and avoid the urban sprawl that would otherwise occur. It represents ‘smart growth.’”
Last week the city’s Plan Commission voted 4-4 to recommend the annexation. That panel’s decision is advisory, but not binding, for the City Council.
Other business
Also on this week’s agendas:
• Limits on dogs and cats for Eau Claire households will be up for a public hearing tonight(Monday) before they could be changed on Tuesday. While homes would still be capped at a maximum of five pets between cats and dogs, the limits for each kind of animal would be raised. Homes currently are allowed up to three cats, but that would increase to four. The per-household dog limit of two would rise to three under the proposed change. Increasing the limits on dogs and cats is being proposed to eliminate the city’s current time-consuming variance process that residents have used to get approval for additional pets.
• Returning spring and summer events are seeking approval Tuesday for their annual permits to use Phoenix Park. Those are the Artist Market held Saturdays from late May through mid-October, the Sounds Like Summer concert series on Thursday evenings in June through August, and Food Truck Fridays that take place monthly from May to September.
• The general development plan for twin homes to create 20 new dwellings on a vacant block in Eau Claire’s Cannery District will be subject to a public hearing tonight(Monday) before a vote on Tuesday. Altoona-based GRIP Development is planning the new housing for land at the northwest corner of First and Cedar streets.