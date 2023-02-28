EAU CLAIRE — Feeling that a proposed $25 local vehicle registration fee to just maintain the status quo for city road conditions would be a tough sell to voters, Eau Claire City Council members discussed tacking on another $5 for transportation improvement projects.
Leading up to a vote that could take place later this month, the council held a Tuesday evening work session to further discuss the idea of implementing the annual fee — commonly referred to as a “wheel tax” — on passenger vehicles kept in Eau Claire.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann said that creating the new fee to pay for roads primarily so the city will need to borrow less for them — “helping to balance the books” as he put it — is a hard sell. And he added that’s especially so when it will just allow the city to keep doing the same amount of road projects each year as it currently does.
“It’s really hard to sell to the public that there’s not something new happening for the extra fee they’re paying,” he said.
Councilman Roderick Jones also said that being able to see the impact of the new fee would be critical to getting public support.
“People want to see how the roads are being maintained or improved in order for them to stay on board with this long-term,” he said.
City Manager Stephanie Hirsch did jump into the conversation to point out that the wheel tax was proposed because it’s one of the few tools available to help the city with its budget. And she said it was introduced not as a way to improve transportation funding, but stave off cuts.
“It’s not a fun thing to sell, but this is the situation we’re in,” she said. “If we don’t do this, then we cut.”
But believing a higher fee with improvements is more palatable than a smaller one maintaining the status quo, multiple council members spoke in favor of going from the $25 wheel tax previously discussed to $30.
Werthmann said the additional money would get used for a variety of transportation-related improvements that residents are interested in. And those projects would be clearly identified as being funded by wheel tax dollars.
“I just think we have something that’s different and new that people can look at,” he said.
Councilwoman Kate Felton and others spoke in favor of the higher amount, but a specific vote was not taken.
As others clamored to raise the proposed fee, council Vice President Emily Berge did voice a quip showing that wheel taxes aren’t necessarily popular.
“You guys aren’t on the ballot in April,” Berge said to her colleagues. She is running unopposed for council president next month in the only council race scheduled this spring.
Current Council President Terry Weld, who is not running for reelection, said he’s leery of going up to the $30 wheel tax amount. Specifically he noted that’s the same amount that Eau Claire County collects annually in wheel taxes, which most Eau Claire city residents do pay. (A northern portion of the city does spill over into Chippewa County, which does not have a wheel tax.)
Dave Solberg, city engineer and deputy city manager, did walk away Tuesday with the perception that most of the council wanted him to move ahead with the $30 figure in mind, though it could be amended down later on.
Solberg and other city staffers are working on the wheel tax proposal with the intent of having an ordinance the council could consider in coming weeks. A proposed timeline Solberg showed at Tuesday’s meeting included an open house on March 9 where the public could ask questions about the proposal. An open house was held last week, but it did happen during a night of bad weather, which Councilman Joshua Miller noted likely cut its attendance.
Following that open house, the ordinance could be drafted to appear on the council’s March 14 agenda for first reading, but no action would be taken then. At the following meetings, the council would hold a public hearing on March 27 before taking a vote on March 28, based on the proposed timeline. Should it get approved then, the wheel tax would go into effect on July 1.
Local wheel taxes are added onto the $85 annual vehicle registration fee for regular vehicles kept in Wisconsin. There are multiple kinds of vehicles that state law exempts from wheel taxes, including semitrailers, delivery trucks and motorcycles.
A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.