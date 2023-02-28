Wheel Tax

Eau Claire city leaders further discussed the potential to create a local vehicle registration fee — commonly called a “wheel tax” — during a Tuesday evening meeting.

EAU CLAIRE — Feeling that a proposed $25 local vehicle registration fee to just maintain the status quo for city road conditions would be a tough sell to voters, Eau Claire City Council members discussed tacking on another $5 for transportation improvement projects.

Leading up to a vote that could take place later this month, the council held a Tuesday evening work session to further discuss the idea of implementing the annual fee — commonly referred to as a “wheel tax” — on passenger vehicles kept in Eau Claire.

