Eau Claire began a voluntary program in 2017 to encourage residents to replace lead pipes connecting their homes to the municipal water system, but a proposed city law would make that mandatory.
The City Council got its first look at the ordinance last week and it will have a public hearing on Jan. 10 before it is slated to vote the following day.
“The goal of this ordinance is to get the lead out of our community,” said Jeff Pippenger, director of community services. “It’s the right thing to do.”
Homeowners would be required to replace their lead lines when the city upgrades old public water mains connected to them as part of a road project or if a pipe bursts nearby, which usually happens in cold weather.
City inspectors would visit homes in those locations to determine if their service lines — the section of pipe that goes from their water meter, under their yard and to the edge of the sidewalk — contain lead.
If the inspector discovers lead in that pipe, the city will send a letter notifying the homeowner of that and give 30 days to line up a plumbing contractor to replace it and three months to get the work done.
Should the homeowner not meet those deadlines, the city could begin fining them $125 a day, according to the proposed ordinance.
The financial burden for replacing the pipes won’t be entirely on residents as the city has already gotten money from the state to reimburse most of those costs.
Between 2017 and 2018 the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awarded Eau Claire $800,000 through its Private Lead Service Line Replacement Funding Program.
To date, 159 Eau Claire homes have voluntarily had their pipes replaced through the program. The average replacement has cost homeowners about $2,400, Pippenger said, leaving them to still pay some of the costs not covered by the $2,000 maximum reimbursement. More than $300,000 of the city’s allocation of the DNR money has been spent so far.
The DNR wanted cities to encourage residents to replace their lead pipes quickly by putting a time limit on using the grant money provided to them.
Pippenger said Eau Claire currently has until 2021 to use funds it has received from the DNR so far.
The DNR awarded $26.86 million between 2017 and 2018 to 42 Wisconsin communities to help their residents replace lead service lines.
Additional money wasn’t available this year for the program, but legislation passed in October by Congress could allow the state to provide more grants in the future.
Becky Scott, the DNR’s federal liaison for state revolving loan programs, said there may be another round of funding coming for the program and more information will be available on that this spring.
Already anticipating the state will provide more for the program, Pippenger said Eau Claire has expressed its intent to seek another $400,000 from the DNR.
But if money from state or federal sources is no longer available, the proposed ordinance includes a provision that the city would establish its own funding source with the same goal.
“I want to make sure we still have that money available,” Pippenger said.
City finance director Jay Winzenz said if the ordinance is passed, the city would need to look at providing funds in a future budget to help residents if grants aren’t available. However, the form that city financial assistance takes — grants, loans, deferred assessments or some other arrangement — has not yet been decided.
“The point is we recognize that replacing a lead service line can place a financial burden on the property owner,” Winzenz said.
He added that lead pipes are found in older neighborhoods where housing is more affordable, which makes the city want to find a way to soften the financial blow to those residents for replacing those lines. A city memo notes lead connections range in age from 85 to 135 years old.
The city estimates there are still about 829 private properties with lead pipes connecting them to the city’s water system in older parts of Eau Claire. The city’s water utility still has 817 lead pipes it owns that need to be replaced, too.
Eau Claire’s water utility spends about $2 million each year replacing old publicly-owned pipes, Pippenger said.
Health concerns about lead in drinking water became heightened nationwide since high levels were reported in 2014 in Flint, Mich. That city had switched to a water supply that was not treated to prevent lead from leaching out of pipes.
Eau Claire’s water is treated to control acidity and create a protective coating of lime inside pipes so lead and other metals won’t enter the drinking supply.