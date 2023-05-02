EAU CLAIRE — The city will host a July 4 fireworks display, but where those airborne pyrotechnics will be launched is yet to be decided.
Eau Claire City Council members came to consensus during a work session Tuesday afternoon at City Hall that this year's fireworks show will go on.
"I'm hearing the consensus is to go ahead with fireworks this year," council President Emily Berge said.
An official vote was not held, but the majority of the nine council members present spoke in favor of continuing the Independence Day tradition this year.
"At this point a lot of people expect Fourth of July fireworks," Councilman Charlie Johnson said.
While there was discussion of considering other ways to celebrate the patriotic holiday in future years, the fact the city already accepted a donation from Festival Foods to pay for fireworks, which have already been ordered, was among reasons cited by council members for moving ahead with the usual July 4 aerial display.
Whether the city would host a fireworks show this year was in limbo after a vote last week on switching its longtime launch site.
Traditionally held in Carson Park, there was a proposal considered on April 25 to move the launch site to the High Bridge pedestrian bridge. City staff proposed the switch, citing how the new site would be safer for spectators and require less personnel to manage. However, a 5-5 vote stalled that proposal, and City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said she's opposed to keeping the July 4 fireworks in Carson Park.
Tuesday's work session provided a chance to move forward from that stalemate and continue discussion of locations for fireworks.
Hirsch presented options of the High Bridge, Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge and Plank Hill, which is on the edge of Forest Hill Cemetery. Councilman Larry Mboga also insisted that Carson Park remain an option.
The Grand Avenue bridge had been used for the comparatively smaller fireworks show during Eau Claire's winter parade. Hirsch noted that some of the fireworks already ordered for the July 4 show — the biggest ones — couldn't be launched from that bridge because there's not enough of a buffer zone around it to allow that.
Plank Hill had been used for the city's fireworks in 2020 and '21 because it's a site that's widely visible, but able to be cordoned off to discourage gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hirsch noted drawbacks for that though because it was hard to staff the large perimeter and the city received complaints from neighbors.
If there is a preference to continue hosting the July 4 fireworks show in Carson Park, Hirsch said heads of city departments suggested limiting the amount of cars that go into the park. She mentioned the idea of a "lottery system" to be able to get into the park, but that draw a negative response from council members.
"I don't know how great it would look telling people they can't access a public space for a public show that has been around for 100 years," Johnson said.
Resurrecting the High Bridge as a potential fireworks launching site could only be done if one of those opposing it last week asked for it to be reconsidered.
"I would be up for reconsidering the High Bridge," Councilman Jeremy Gragert said.
His request will allow the council to include the High Bridge as an option for the July 4 fireworks display in its meetings next week. A public discussion on the fireworks location would be slated for Monday night's meeting before the council would vote on Tuesday.
A vote on the launch site was not held at this week's work session and one council member, Roderick Jones, was absent. But council members perceived the High Bridge gaining favor.
"It feels like the majority is supporting the High Bridge," Councilwoman Kate Felton said.
But she added that she likely won't vote for it next week. Felton and Councilman Andrew Werthmann both commented how fireworks disrupt neighborhoods with noise and the debris from pyrotechnics can end up in waterways.
The city had already contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to see if launching fireworks from the High Bridge, which spans the Chippewa River, will be allowed. The agency responded that any cardboard bits from the fireworks that don't burn up in midair would biodegrade in water.
"Given that the Wisconsin DNR doesn't have big concerns over the shooting of fireworks over the water, that alleviates my concern," Councilman Joshua Miller said.