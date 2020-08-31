EAU CLAIRE — A 30-year-old Eau Claire woman faces a felony attempted robbery charge for claiming to have a gun and telling a retail store worker to empty the cash register.
Rachel A Cox-Tuj, who court records list as homeless, was arrested Saturday morning on Eau Claire's southeast side when she matched the description of a woman who tried to rob Big Lots.
The Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office is charging her with attempted robbery with threat of force, a felony that carries a maximum potential penalty of 7½ years in prison. Cox-Tuj also faces two bail jumping charges as she was out on bond for multiple other pending criminal cases during the alleged attempted robbery.
During Cox-Tuj's initial appearance Monday in court, Judge Sarah Harless set bond at $2,000 cash.
According to the criminal complaint, employees of Big Lots saw a woman approach the store just before its 9 a.m. opening on Saturday. Employees recognized the woman from her previous visits to the store to use its bathroom.
After workers unlocked the front doors, the woman wandered around a section of the store before approaching the front checkout counters.
With the hood of her sweatshirt over her head, the woman told an employee at the cash register, "I have a gun, give me all your money."
Doubtful of the threat, the employee told police that she had responded sarcastically with "Okay," followed by "How may I help you?"
The woman repeated her previous threat, but the employee did not turn over any money. Ultimately the woman walked away from the checkout area and out of the store.
Following the threatened robbery, the employee said the incident did upset customers and staff, who did not truly know if the woman had a gun or not.
No weapon was brandished during the encounter, but the woman did have her arm underneath her sweatshirt, the employee recalled.
After leaving Big Lots, the woman walked eastbound along East Hamilton Avenue and was later arrested by police near Target. Cox-Tuj matched the physical description and was wearing the same clothes as the woman who tried to rob Big Lots, based on eyewitness accounts and surveillance camera footage.
No gun was found on Cox-Tuj when she was taken into custody, according to case log information posted on the Eau Claire Police Department's website.