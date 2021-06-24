EAU CLAIRE — Downtown Eau Claire lost a familiar face last week.
The longtime resident didn’t have an address, but she lived downtown nonetheless.
Homeless for the past two years, she frequently would make a temporary home out of a slatted metal bench on the 400 block of South Barstow Street, right in the heart of the central business district.
She wasn’t invisible — many people and organizations donated food, money and blankets to help her get by — but few knew her name.
Marilyn Roeber, 66, died June 16 on that very bench where she often slept and watched the rest of the world pass by. She was surrounded by her worldly possessions — a collection of bags, blankets, a sleeping bag and some half-eaten food items.
Eau Claire police, who were aware that Roeber regularly camped out on the bench, found her body after a passerby reported seeing the unresponsive woman.
The police report indicates there were no suspicious circumstances about her death, no signs of trauma and no indications of drug or alcohol use.
Roeber’s bench, a spot still decorated in her honor with a vase of flowers and a poem about homelessness titled “Concrete Pillow,” sits right next to Valleybrook Church and directly across the street from the church office, where several employees reached out in an effort to assist Roeber in recent years.
Julie Smith, the church’s office manager, said Thursday she spoke to Roeber almost daily, sometimes multiple times a day.
“She loved to talk,” Smith said. “She would talk to anybody who would listen.”
Through those conversations, Smith said, she learned that Roeber grew up in Augusta but had few family members, although a relative had been trying to help her. Roeber explained that she first became homeless after she had to vacate an apartment she rented with a roommate because the building was undergoing renovations. After the roommate died, Roeber began stopping at Valleybrook to seek aid.
Despite her best efforts, Smith said she and others couldn’t get Roeber, who reportedly suffered from mental illness, to access many of the local resources available to her, including free meals, health care and shelter.
“She chose not to take the actions we’d advise. We tried,” Smith said, closing her eyes.
After a brief stay in a local motel that was funded by donors, Roeber returned June 14 to her familiar bench — a place she had spent many frigid winter nights and steamy summer days.
Tragic ending
When Smith saw the emergency responders arrive in midafternoon on June 16 — just a couple hours after she last noticed a frail Roeber shifting positions and thus knew she was OK — Smith was hopeful it might lead to Roeber getting some much-needed medical care and possibly other assistance.
“I was sad when I realized that was not the reason they were there, like really sad,” Smith said.
She recalled witnessing a touching moment that very morning when a mother handed a bill of some sort to her young child to give to Roeber. The child carefully tucked the money under the sleeping Roeber’s water bottle so it wouldn’t blow away.
It was the latest example of many acts of kindness toward Roeber that Valleybrook staff saw carried out by downtown workers, college students, representatives of various churches and strangers.
“Seeing the love of strangers that would drop off bags of food, money and bottled water ... gives us hope in that sense of humanity, but at the same time she died on the street,” said the Rev. Travis Albrecht, lead pastor at Valleybrook, where Roeber received her mail.
The death left Smith feeling conflicted — torn between sadness about Roeber’s fate and frustration that people who cared couldn’t save her.
“You never want to see anybody pass, especially in that situation,” Smith said. “Even in her last days, we tried to show her options for services, but she said no.”
Invisible neighbors
Mike Henry, street pastor for the Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, said many of the homeless people the group serves, like Roeber, sleep in parks, in downtown business doorways and under bridges because for one reason or another they can’t or don’t like to stay in a group shelter such as Sojourner House. He is troubled that such public homelessness is accepted and that individuals living on the street often seem invisible to the general public.
Roeber’s death is one of several among homeless residents that ministry volunteers are aware of since the group was founded nine years ago.
“We’re saddened by the fact that she had laid there for several days without receiving treatment and laid there for a few hours prior to the call being made to request help for her,” Henry wrote in a Street Ministry post this week. “We mourn her passing as a member of our community as well as an individual that appears to have passed without any acknowledgement — no obituary, no news article relating to the circumstance of her death, nothing other than news passed by word of mouth.”
Henry and other Chippewa Valley Street Ministry volunteers routinely check on homeless people staying on the street, passing out food, water, blankets and clothing as needed.
“We’ve got to care about each other,” Henry said. “A lot of these people don’t talk right, don’t smell right or don’t look right, and if they carry a backpack, they’re automatically stereotyped. Society has to change as far as how we treat our neighbors.”
Daytime site needed
Among the biggest issues facing Eau Claire’s homeless population since Sojourner House moved back to its main downtown location in April is the lack of a place for people experiencing homelessness to go during the day, said Toni Van Kirk, interim coordinator of the city’s largest homeless shelter, which is operated by Catholic Charities.
The shelter, which spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic in temporary large locations to allow for more social distancing, partnered with Lutheran Social Services during that time to provide 24/7 care. But that ended when Sojourner returned to its downtown site and its previous hours of operation. At the same time, Lutheran Social Services changed its model from offering daytime drop-in services at the former Positive Avenues to offering more comprehensive services through scheduled or walk-in options at the renamed Gaining Ground.
Gaining Ground officials said they are happy to report that multiple clients have found steady employment and moved into permanent housing but acknowledged the community has a gap in handling extreme heat and cold needs during daytime hours for the homeless.
“LSS Gaining Ground proactively supports and works with our community partners and advocates in trying to bridge this gap, even though we have returned to our initial focus on long-term services,” the organization said in a statement.
With Sojourner open only at night, its clients usually are forced to wander the streets or hang out in parks during the day. The shelter does permit people to use its bathrooms during daytime hours and take showers and do laundry on certain days.
“It’s definitely an issue. It’s really bad,” Van Kirk said. “We need a drop-in center and more affordable housing.”
Roeber’s tragic death appears to be a case of a person falling through the cracks of the system in place to help people like her, though not for a lack of people trying to help.
Albrecht estimated that local churches and residents donated thousands of dollars to Roeber in recent years, often used for motel stays, but noted that money can’t always get at the root of problems that cause people to become homeless.
“The question a lot of people are asking is: ‘Could something more have been done?’ “ Albrecht said. “But by the same token, there’s only so much you can do because it has to be received too.”
In the end, Roeber’s death leaves an emptiness — not just on the bench where she spent so much time, but in the hearts of the many people who tried to help her.