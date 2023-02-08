EAU CLAIRE — The $452.1 million worth of new construction projects that took out building permits during 2022 in Eau Claire shattered the city’s previous record.

Last year shot 53% above the previous peak set in 2017 of $295.6 million in new construction value, according to an annual development report completed this week by city staff.

