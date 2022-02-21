EAU CLAIRE — The biggest road project the city has planned this year will be subject to a public hearing tonight(Monday) before the City Council votes on it Tuesday.
A mile-long stretch of Jeffers Road between the North Crossing and County Line Road is set to be rebuilt this year at an estimated cost of $5.65 million, according to the city’s Engineering Department.
Sections of the road had been repaved between 2000 and 2007 when new utility lines were installed to support that growing part of northern Eau Claire, but the heavily traveled road is overall in rough shape.
After holding two public meetings last year to get opinions from residents, the city is proposing to fully reconstruct Jeffers Road and make additions to improve drainage and safety.
That will involve ripping out the current road, laying down a new gravel base, installing storm sewer and paving a new road complete with curb and gutter. Bike lanes will be painted on the road outside the two traffic lanes. Along one side of the road will be a sidewalk and along the opposite side will be a paved recreational trail.
When construction commences, there will be a detour around Jeffers Road, likely using the North Crossing, North Clairemont Avenue and Prairie Lane, stated an Engineering Department memo. Local traffic would still be maintained throughout the project to the residences along Jeffers Road, as well as Jeffers Park, the community gardens and the city’s brush site.
Four smaller neighborhood road projects on Eau Claire’s west side will also be subject to public hearings and council decisions at this week’s meetings.
One-block portions of Second, Cedar and Folsom streets are scheduled for roadwork this year along with three blocks of Maple Street.
Sharing the roads
Agreements with neighboring municipalities to share costs of designs and construction for two other road projects are set for council votes on Tuesday.
Eau Claire is poised to sign a pact with Altoona to evenly split the estimated $815,400 cost to fix up a half-mile of Fairfax Street between South Hastings Way and Spooner Avenue. That stretch of road is jointly owned between the two cities. The project’s design will include public meetings this year to gather opinions on pedestrian and vehicle safety features to include in the roadwork.
A frontage road along U.S. 53 on Eau Claire’s southeast side is poised for a full reconstruction. South Hastings Way, between Pine Lodge Road and Gateway Drive, is 60% within the city limits and 40% in the town of Washington. The project’s total cost is estimated at nearly $1.1 million, but a federal grant will pick up $800,000 of that. The remaining local share will be split between the town and city based on the percentages of the frontage road in their jurisdictions.
Apartments in Sky Park
An Altoona-based company plans to build apartments on the edge of a business park on Eau Claire’s southwest side.
RyKey Properties is offering to buy 4.6 acres on the southwest corner of West Hamilton Avenue and Craig Road, land that is in the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center.
The multifamily development will have at least 60 units, but could reach 80 to 100 — depending on topographical limitations of the property, a city memo states.
The real estate company is offering to buy the land for $103,500. The City Council will vote on the land sale during its Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Sky Park is home to several industrial businesses, but the parcel that RyKey intends to buy is also located across the street from other multi-family housing buildings.
Other business
• The Eau Claire Express will continue playing in Carson Park following this month’s change of ownership for the local Northwoods League baseball team. New owner Toycen Baseball Group has signed to continue the team’s lease for using the city park’s historic baseball stadium through 2030. Pending the council’s approval on Tuesday, the contract has the Express paying $25,200 for use of the stadium for their regular season, plus $700 for additional games such as playoffs.
• The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is again providing Eau Claire with grants to help fund ongoing efforts to control invasive plants in Half Moon Lake and manage the city’s deer and Canada geese populations.
For the lake’s endothall treatments and monitoring, the state is providing $50,000 each year while the city picks up the rest of the annual budget of $92,800 for that work. To manage the two animals, the DNR grants cover $5,000 of the estimated $11,000 needed to monitor wildlife populations, organize a managed deer hunt and modify habitats where geese nest.
• The City Council will meet in closed session tonight(Monday) to discuss its negotiating strategy with a developer interested in building apartments on top of Eau Claire’s transit transfer center, which is currently under construction.