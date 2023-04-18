EAU CLAIRE — Emily Berge took over as Eau Claire City Council president on Tuesday following her uncontested run for the position in the April 4 election.
After being sworn in to her new leadership position, Berge thanked her family, fellow council members, city employees and Eau Claire voters for supporting her since her first election to the council's District 1 seat in 2018.
In a brief speech, Berge spoke about crucial services the city provides to its residents, but also difficulties that Eau Claire faces.
"With great things come some challenges," she said. "One big thing is our financial constraints."
In particular she commented on the heavy reliance that Eau Claire and other Wisconsin cities have on property taxes, due largely to the state government cutting back on how much it has provided to local governments over the years.
"The funding mechanism needs to be changed, because it's just not sustainable," she said. "It just doesn't work, and I'm hoping that something can be changed on the state level."
In addition to addressing the city's financial situation, Berge said other priorities include expanding housing options and fixing PFAS contamination at the city's wellfield.
Tuesday's organizational meeting of the City Council also included the election of a vice president — a role that Berge previously occupied.
The only nominee for vice president was Councilwoman Emily Anderson, who represents Eau Claire's south side as the District 2 alderperson. She was awarded the position through unanimous consent of the council.
Anderson acknowledged that the vice president's only real responsibility is to preside over meetings when the president can't be there. But she also looks to bring her talents as a writer to help tell stories about issues impacting the city in a way that connects with residents.
"It can be difficult for people to see the relationship between potholes in the street and an extremely complex funding mechanism at the state level," she said.
The rest of Tuesday afternoon's meeting consisted of council members picking seats on city committees, commissions and boards they wanted.
There was no competition to serve on those groups, except for a spot on the city's youngest committee.
A position on the City Manager Evaluation Committee — created by the council in December and meeting since January — was fought over by Jill Christopherson and Kate Felton.
Christopherson cited professional experience she's had as a reason why she'd work well on the committee that leads the evaluation of Eau Claire's top staffer.
"I've had a lot of experience as a coach with people in leadership roles," she said.
Felton responded that she's been on the committee since it began a few months ago and would like to continue on with it.
"There's just some projects, ideas and contexts that I'm interested in following through with," she said.
A 6-4 vote of the City Council approved Felton to continue serving on the committee to April 2024.
One seat on the 11-person council is currently empty with Berge moving from District 1 alderperson to president. The city is seeking north side residents interested in filing the empty district seat.
Terry Weld, who finished his service as council president last week, was in the audience during Tuesday's meeting.
