EAU CLAIRE — The city’s July 4 fireworks display will be launched from the High Bridge pedestrian bridge this summer following a close vote of the City Council.

After a tie vote two weeks ago cast doubt that Eau Claire would even have fireworks on Independence Day, Councilman Jeremy Gragert called for reconsideration of that decision.

