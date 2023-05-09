EAU CLAIRE — The city’s July 4 fireworks display will be launched from the High Bridge pedestrian bridge this summer following a close vote of the City Council.
After a tie vote two weeks ago cast doubt that Eau Claire would even have fireworks on Independence Day, Councilman Jeremy Gragert called for reconsideration of that decision.
He became the lone defector when the new vote was held during Tuesday’s meeting with the new result being a 6-4 decision that this year’s fireworks show will be based around the High Bridge.
“I’m up for trying new things,” Gragert said. “It’s reasonable for us to try the High Bridge for this occasion.”
Changing the fireworks show’s longtime home of Carson Park was proposed by numerous city departments who cited safety concerns and less overtime needed to manage an alternative launch site. Lane Berg, the city’s community services director, also mentioned a misfire last year where a firework hit a set of unoccupied bleachers in Carson Park as part of the impetus to suggest a move.
That one instance of a problem did not sway Councilman Larry Mboga, who remained opposed to moving the fireworks from Carson Park.
“I feel this is not a good decision for us to change this tradition today when it is less than two months away,” he said on Tuesday.
Councilman Joshua Miller voted in favor of changing the location to the High Bridge to heed safety advice from the city’s police, fire, community services and risk management departments as well as Ace Pyrotechnics.
“I can’t use tradition to outweigh the safety concerns expressed by our city staff,” he said.
Those supporting holding the fireworks at the High Bridge were council members Gragert, Miller, Charlie Johnson, Emily Anderson, Jill Christopherson and council President Emily Berge. Council members Mboga, Roderick Jones, Kate Felton and Andrew Werthmann voted against it.
In previous meetings, Werthmann has questioned whether the city should continue to use fireworks to celebrate Independence Day due to the disruption they can cause to pets, people with post-traumatic stress disorder and those living near fireworks launch sites. He has called for discussions of other ways the city could celebrate the July 4 holiday.
Parks concern leads to change in ARPA planHow the city should spend over $3 million of the funds it got from the American Rescue Plan Act was also decided during Tuesday’s council meeting.
One allocation proposed by City Manager Stephanie Hirsch did get cut via a unanimous vote of the City Council.
Hirsch had proposed to use $20,000 for a study of publicly-owned land the city could consider selling for redevelopment.
Because public parks would be scrutinized for their current usage and potential disposal, some council members were strictly opposed.
“I feel very strongly I do not want to send the signal to our city staff that we would entertain the sale of our parkland,” Felton said.
Council Vice President Anderson noted that the proposal did not focus just on city parks as land that would be studied for sale.
“I would like to clarify it does include all publicly owned land,” she said.
Anderson and Gragert noted past instances where the city did sell off property including parking lots and recreational lands that have since become new buildings, including housing.
Werthmann said while he sees value in assessing public lands, he spoke strongly against selling parks. The councilman added that he feels the public hasn’t had a chance to discuss the proposal.
“I don’t think the community has had much engagement on this idea,” he said. “I think it is an issue people think strongly about.”
Hearing the council’s sentiments, Hirsch said she could rework the proposal and bring it back at a future meeting. The council then voted 10-0 to cut the public lands study from Tuesday’s ARPA spending plan, allowing Hirsch to return another day with a significantly modified version at a future date.
All other allocations proposed Tuesday for $3.17 million from the city’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds were approved unanimously by the City Council. That included $500,000 toward buying a new location for a daytime shelter for homeless people.
Organizers from Eau Claire’s daytime shelter, Community Haven House, currently at 502 S. Farwell St., suggested Monday night that the council delay a decision until more details could be worked out.
While Hirsch acknowledged the city still needs to work with partners who will own and run the new facility, the city manager said allocating the funding to buy a building is a first step toward that.
“It’s really helpful to set this aside as a placeholder,” she said. “It would be helpful to have this earmarked.”
Billie Hufford, the city’s project management coordinator, had similar comments about $200,000 for seed funding for a new downtown street ambassador program. Arising from small businesses seeking help for issues tied to the homeless population, Hufford said creating that program will next entail bringing together multiple groups.
“It’s still at a very starting level in the planning process, but we will bring everybody together,” she said.
Other parts of the ARPA funding proposal approved on Tuesday are meant to address housing, homeless issues, bolster inclusivity and increase access to community services, namely public transit.
The city received $13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, most of which was allocated last summer. Following this week’s council vote, there is $830,000 the city still must decide how to use.
Communities including Eau Claire have until the end of 2024 to determine how they will use the federal money, and until the end of 2026 to spend it.