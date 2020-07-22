Unemployment declined in the Eau Claire area last month, but not everyone returned to work after government orders requiring businesses to close had lifted.
In the Eau Claire metropolitan area, which consists of Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, the unemployment rate was 8.3% in June, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
While significantly higher than the 3.6% unemployment rate seen in the metro area in June 2019, last month was an improvement from when the coronavirus pandemic shut down many businesses.
In April as government orders that closed bars, restaurants and canceled large gatherings were in full effect, the Eau Claire area had a 12.3% unemployment rate. During May when the state Supreme Court ended the governor's safer-at-home order and businesses began reopening, the jobless rate declined to 10.6% here.
About 3,900 people returned to work last month in the Eau Claire metro area, according to seasonally-adjusted statistics.
All of Wisconsin's metro areas, large cities and counties saw a decrease in their unemployment rates between May and June, stated Wednesday's news release from the Department of Workforce Development.
Eau Claire County's unemployment rate fell from May's 11% down to 8.4% last month.
From a 10% jobless rate in May, Dunn County declined to 7.9% in June.
Chippewa County had 10.5% unemployment in May and dropped to 8.1% last month.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 8.5% last month, improving on May's 12.1%.
During June there were 99,300 private-sector jobs — not including farm work — added in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.