EAU CLAIRE — A divided Eau Claire City Council opted not to move the July 4 fireworks show long held at Carson Park to the High Bridge.
But the vote and related comments by city leaders raises serious doubts over the patriotic pyrotechnics returning to that park and if Eau Claire will host any fireworks on Independence Day this summer.
During Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting, a 5-5 vote — there are 10 members currently due to the District 1 seat being empty — blocked a proposal to change the fireworks launch site.
Councilman Joshua Miller had backed the move, citing advice given by multiple city departments that testified the switch would be safer for audiences and cut down on staffing needed for the event.
“With budgetary constraints I want to try to alleviate stress our staff are having,” he said.
Securing the High Bridge is estimated to cost about $12,000 less in city staff wages than what it takes to do the same for Carson Park.
Councilwoman Emily Anderson stated that having fewer police officers and firefighters working overtime on the holiday would also be good for employee morale.
“Allowing more people to have Fourth of July festivities with their families was very persuasive,” she said.
Councilman Larry Mboga opposed moving the fireworks from Carson Park due to how that would change a longtime tradition and impact the community. He said he spent part of Tuesday talking to residents about the proposed change and heard a mostly negative response.
“For me, I’ll be voting no,” he said.
Joining along with him were council members who worried that moving fireworks to the High Bridge could negatively impact the Chippewa River below it.
“I don’t think it’s worth a small amount of money we’re going to save to put all the garbage into the river,” Felton said.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann voted against the move, but also spoke doubts about the city putting on any community fireworks show on July 4.
“I still think there are a lot of downsides to the fireworks show,” he said.
Werthmann recalled complaints from constituents in the East Side Hill neighborhood when the July 4 fireworks were temporarily moved to Plank Hill in 2020 and ‘21. Among those were veterans and others with post-traumatic stress disorder who were bothered by the noise, pet-owners who said their dogs and cats were freaking out throughout the show, and others who complained of paper residue from spent firework falling onto Forest Hill Cemetery in those years.
Before the vote, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said she opposes hosting the July 4 fireworks show in Carson Park again.
“I don’t think Carson Park should be an option on the table based on what our experts have said,” she said. “It’s not a safe option for us.”
While there hasn’t been an injury or property damage reported from the show, Ace Pyrotechnics did recommend the city change the location to allow for greater distance between the launch site and where audiences will gather. The city’s police, fire and community services departments all spoke about the benefits of moving the show to the High Bridge.
But the tie vote stopped that option and left the decision on where and if to hold a July 4 fireworks show in limbo, which Hirsch addressed at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
“There’s a number of still unanswered questions,” she said to the council. “I’m going to need direction from you all.”
Hirsch said she did not foresee some council members raising doubts of having any fireworks show on the holiday. For those, she will be asking for their opinions for other ways they’d propose celebrating Independence Day.
And with opposition to both the High Bridge and Carson Park as fireworks launching sites, Hirsch said the city would need to consider other options.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s council meeting:
• A vote on a proposal for spending $2.19 million the city got from the American Rescue Plan Act is delayed for two weeks. Council members unanimously opted for the postponement so the proposal could be considered at the same time that a plan for another $1 million in ARPA funds will be up for a vote.
• Former council President Terry Weld was presented with a plaque and ceremonial traffic sign to recognize his years of public service. Weld served on the city’s Plan Commission from 2011 to ‘17 and then on the council from ‘17 until he opted not to seek re-election earlier this month.