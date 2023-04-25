July 4, 2018 fireworks file photo

A tie vote of the City Council on Tuesday stopped a plan to move Eau Claire's July 4 fireworks show to the High Bridge to improve safety and reduce municipal employee overtime. However, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said she's against keeping the fireworks celebration at their longtime home in Carson Park, citing safety concerns raised by multiple city departments.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — A divided Eau Claire City Council opted not to move the July 4 fireworks show long held at Carson Park to the High Bridge.

But the vote and related comments by city leaders raises serious doubts over the patriotic pyrotechnics returning to that park and if Eau Claire will host any fireworks on Independence Day this summer.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter

Tags

Local government reporter/Business editor

A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.