EAU CLAIRE — The city’s annual Juneteenth celebration will have new status and a new location in 2022.
Not only is Juneteenth a federal holiday for the first time, but Eau Claire’s community celebration will move from its traditional home in Carson Park to Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The event, scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, will include music, speakers, discussion, food and historical displays.
“This is the first Juneteenth as a federal holiday and to have it at the Pablo really is acclaiming for the community in many ways,” said event organizer Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, a history professor at UW-Eau Claire. “This centerpieces it.”
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were to be freed.
Today, Juneteenth celebrations are used to commemorate African American freedom, celebrate culture and highlight the achievements of Black Americans. In cities across the country, people of all races, nationalities and religions join to acknowledge a period in U.S. history that shaped and continues to influence American society.
The end of slavery should have a sacred place in history because it took the Civil War, the bloodiest war in American history, to end it, Ducksworth-Lawton said.
“Juneteenth honors the people who fought for the Union in the Civil War, and it honors the fact that the slaves were finally free,” Ducksworth-Lawton said. “That means I get to stand here because I’m a descendant of slaves.”
For Black people, Juneteenth offered the promise of equal enforcement of the Bill of Rights, she said, adding, “This modern civil rights movement is not asking for more rights; it’s asking for enforcement of the rights that we should have by birth.”
While Eau Claire has been holding Juneteenth events for more than 20 years, the celebrations have gained prominence nationally in the past decade.
“The idea of celebrating the end of slavery really took off with all of the racial division,” Ducksworth-Lawton said. “This is the first thing that really brought us all together.”
Demonstrating that the nation still has a long way to go to overcome racial strife, the event comes just over a month after the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, in which a white 18-year-old suspect that police say was motivated by race allegedly killed 10 people in a mass shooting targeting a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. The suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder in addition to domestic terror and hate crime charges.
“Given what happened in Buffalo, we’re grateful that the police in Eau Claire have been our partner for a long time and people will feel safe to come out,” Ducksworth-Lawton said.
Eau Claire’s 2022 celebration is sponsored by Uniting Bridges, UW-Eau Claire, the city of Eau Claire and Pablo Center. All events are free and open to the public.
While some reasons for moving the event to Pablo Center had to do with difficulty complying with continued pandemic-related food service restrictions in the previous location, the new site offers the advantage of top-notch sound production facilities and indoor space in case of rain.
This year’s musical guests will be Irie Sol, Naalia and Samatha Moon, and a selection of area food vendors will set up in Haymarket Plaza.
Pablo Center’s Visit Eau Claire Experience Center will house an immersive historical experience presented by UW-Eau Claire students from two of Ducksworth-Lawton’s spring history courses. The students created a story map of key pieces of African American and civil rights history, and members of the university’s history department will be available to assist with interactive digital displays, allowing viewers to see copies of the primary documents used to create the story map.
The event also will offer information tables with voting information for area residents.