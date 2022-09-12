EAU CLAIRE — Ongoing talks to secure a development agreement for workforce housing to be built atop the new downtown Transit Transfer Center is resulting in a delay for the opening of the modern hub for Eau Claire’s city bus system.
Tom Wagener, city transit manager, said the center was initially slated to go into use in September 2023, but it now likely won’t open until spring 2024.
That delay is not due to problems in construction of the public portion of the project — a ground floor bus transfer center with two floors of covered parking above. Those levels are scheduled to be done by the end of this year, Wagener said.
But the three-story apartment structure to be built atop that has pushed back the date when buses could begin circulating at the site.
“What happened is we were anticipating construction of the apartments to begin when the transfer center would be done,” Wagener said.
While the center and parking levels are nearly complete, the city is still working on reaching an agreement with developer Impact Seven of Rice Lake to build the apartment levels.
Aaron White, the city’s economic development manager, said revisions continue to be passed back and forth between the city and developer.
But he noted that like other construction projects, the developer is facing pressures of rising costs for building materials, labor and interest rates currently affecting the industry.
“It’s really slowed the process down to get a developer on board to do the residential piece,” White said.
The city has been in negotiations with Impact Seven since late 2021. It is the second private developer to work on the residential housing part after the first, Merge Urban Development, had walked away from the project. (Merge has stayed active in downtown Eau Claire development though, creating the five-story mixed-use Andante building along the Eau Claire River and planning another building nearby.)
The city doesn’t plan to move buses to the transfer center until all levels of the structure are done.
Allowing the buses to begin operating at the new transfer site during construction of apartments above is not seen as safe. Scaffolding around the entire structure, a construction crane and other equipment would pose safety conflicts with bus operations, White said.
Roads immediately around the center would also remain closed off for a large part of the apartment building’s construction.
“Once that construction project starts they’ll need those roads closed off for eight months. That’s the conservative estimate,” Wagner said.
And when that is done, the city intends to rebuild those lanes after they’d been home to heavy construction work for the past two years. And that roadwork couldn’t be done until spring 2024, Wagener said.
The city’s agreement with the Federal Transit Authority, which was used to secure a grant, states the new transfer center is to be in use by June 30, 2024, Wagener said.
That agreement has been amended before, namely earlier this year as the public sector took on a larger share of the construction work than originally planned.
Initially the city, largely through that federal grant, was going to only build the ground floor transfer center and one floor of parking, leaving the second floor of parking and apartments to a private developer. But after hearing from developers that was not financially feasible for them, the City Council voted in March to take on the second floor of parking plus the large concrete slab the apartment building will stand on and more of the project’s infrastructure.
That led the public sector’s costs for the center to go from $8.9 million to $17.2 million, which also included inflation seen in construction prices.
With the larger cost, Eau Claire is tapping additional sources of funding, including $5 million out of the $13.5 million the city is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Even if there is a gap in time between the completion of the transit center construction and when the apartments will be built, Wagener said buses would not shift there even temporarily.
“We wouldn’t be interested in moving in and moving out again,” he said.
So while the privately developed portion of the transit center project gets decided, the temporary transfer station nearby will remain in use.
Located on the east corner of South Farwell and Gray streets, that temporary transfer station has been in use since September 2021. It does include benches as well as two shelters with heaters in them for wintertime.
A $5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant awarded to the city in 2018 kick-started the new transfer center. Construction of the facility began in fall 2021.