EAU CLAIRE — Ongoing talks to secure a development agreement for workforce housing to be built atop the new downtown Transit Transfer Center is resulting in a delay for the opening of the modern hub for Eau Claire’s city bus system.

Tom Wagener, city transit manager, said the center was initially slated to go into use in September 2023, but it now likely won’t open until spring 2024.

