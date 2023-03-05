EAU CLAIRE — A veterinary hospital on Eau Claire’s south side is planning to grow this year by expanding its current building.
Plans filed with the city shows a 2,400-square-foot addition to the west end of Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road. A substantial increase to the current parking lot is also proposed.
“The addition will add more treatment and office space and will expand the existing parking lot,” Matt Appel, an engineer at Advanced Engineering Concepts hired for the project, wrote in a letter to the city.
The expansion plans show the existing 37-stall parking lot growing to 61 stalls.
Construction is scheduled to begin in spring with the addition opening late this year or in early 2024, according to Appel’s letter.
The city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to vote during its 7 p.m. meeting today(Monday) on the site plan for the expanded animal hospital.
Self-storage in Sky Park
A local self-storage company is looking to build a new facility on vacant land in the city’s Sky Park Industrial Center.
Q Properties filed plans to create a mini-storage facility on the 5-acre lot it owns at 1495 W. Hamilton Ave.
The lot is just north of the Phillips-Medisize manufacturing building and west of a corporate office building for Grace Lutheran Communities.
Q Properties has owned the lot since 2021 and a grove of trees have been cleared from the site already to ready it for construction.
Before building can occur, the company is seeking the city’s approval to rezone the property from industrial to commercial use. The Plan Commission is scheduled to make its recommendation on that request during its meeting tonight(Monday) at City Hall. The City Council will then have the deciding vote on rezoning when it meets on March 14.
The building project will need to acquire additional approvals as well, including a ruling from the state Department of Natural Resources that the land can be built upon as part of Sky Park had once been a landfill.
Other business
Also on the agenda for tonight’s(Monday) Plan Commission meeting:
• Housing developer S.C. Swiderski is seeking site plan approval for multiple apartment buildings that will be the third phase of the neighborhood the company is building on land along the south side of the North Crossing. This latest phase will have 140 apartments — two- and three-bedroom units — spread across multiple buildings.
A lifelong Wisconsin resident, Andrew Dowd graduated from Verona Area High School in 2000. From there he attended UW-Eau Claire, earning his bachelor's degree in 2004 with a major in print journalism and minor in political science. During college, he was on staff at the school newspaper, The Spectator, and also worked part-time at the Leader-Telegram. Following graduation, he spent nearly a year as a reporter for The Stevens Point Journal before taking a job at the Leader-Telegram in August 2005. He's focused on reporting on local government, but has covered a variety of subjects including business, area development and human interest stories. In addition to writing for the daily newspaper, he also is editor of the quarterly Business Leader magazine.