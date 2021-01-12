EAU CLAIRE — Roadwork planned this year in Eau Claire includes projects near Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and alongside numerous schools.
During a Tuesday evening work session, the City Council reviewed the slate of projects that city engineers are planning to do when this winter yields to road construction season.
The largest project the city expects to do this summer is completely replacing a section of Riverview Drive stretching from the north end of Riverview Park to Airport Road, according to deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
This project will be just north of the section of Riverview Drive that was redone last year. That 2020 project replaced underground utilities, paved a new road, and added a recreational trail, sidewalks, curb and gutter.
Councilwoman Emily Berge said she’s already hearing from her constituents living there who want to provide their thoughts on the project while it is being designed.
Expecting that Riverview Drive homeowners are interested in speaking to the city about the project, an online meeting has already been scheduled for them at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20, according to a public notice.
Several other road projects are planned this summer when schools are not in session.
Keith Street, the road fronting Memorial High School, is scheduled for reconstruction between Clairemont and Brackett avenues.
The city is meeting with school staff to discuss if changes to the student drop-off and pick-up area in front of the building should be made as part of the roadwork, Ness noted.
Also during the summer, the block of Garfield Avenue that borders a large UW-Eau Claire parking lot and ends at the archway into the campus is slated for reconstruction. That roadwork is being coordinated with the university so it happens while the deteriorating, neighboring parking lot also undergoes reconstruction.
Three other schools stand alongside roads scheduled for work this summer.
A stretch of Abbe Hill Drive that spans Northstar Middle School is slated for resurfacing. Next to Sam Davey Elementary School, a section of Eddy Lane is poised to be replaced. And Lakeshore Elementary School stands next to a portion of Lake Street that will undergo reconstruction.
Two road resurfacing projects are planned on Eau Claire’s east side where the city meets neighboring Altoona. Those mill and overlay projects will be on portions of Birch and Galloway streets.
In the Cannery District, where the city is encouraging developers to create new housing and space for small businesses, blocks of Platt, Oxford and Maxon streets are scheduled for construction. Some of that work had been planned in prior years, but postponed to work around building construction.
The City Council will hold public hearings and votes on the projects at upcoming meetings through March. The first up will be roads in the Cannery District and 11 alleyways in older neighborhoods, which will have public hearings on Jan. 25. Ness said the Riverview Drive project will likely reach the council’s desk in March for a public hearing and vote.