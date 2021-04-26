EAU CLAIRE — Fairfax Park Pool is scheduled to open for the season on June 5 with COVID-19 precautions in place.
Closed last year both for repairs and due to the pandemic, Eau Claire announced plans for its public pool's 2021 season and started selling passes on Monday.
Based on current public health recommendations, the pool will have capacity limits and prohibit large groups from day cares, camps and schools from visiting. Pool users will be required to wear face masks in buildings at Fairfax Park.
Physical distancing between pool patrons will be required and lounge chairs will not be available for use.
Drinking fountains will be closed. The concessions stand will only sell pre-packaged items.
There will be 15-minute breaks each day at 1:45, 3:45 and 5:45 p.m. for cleaning and sanitizing the facilities.
Season passes for the pool went on sale Monday with a 10% price reduction. Passes can be purchased online at eauclaire.maxgalaxy.net. Those who haven't purchased a season pass in prior years will need to make appointments to get their ID photos taken by calling 715-839-5032.