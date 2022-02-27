EAU CLAIRE — After being empty of both water and swimmers in 2020, Eau Claire’s public pool welcomed back both last year for a successful season.
An exceptionally warm June led to lines of people waiting for Fairfax Park Pool to open in the early part of its 2021 season.
“Our first two weeks were crazy high,” said Dawn Comte, the city’s recreation manager.
More than a week of days reaching over 90 degrees and people eager to get back to the pool after its yearlong closure had her staff optimistic it could set a new attendance record.
As it turns out, last year’s swimming season ended up around average with 61,336 people taking a dip between June and August, according to a draft report on the pool’s 2021 season.
It wasn’t a record year like 2016 when 70,252 people swam there during an unusually hot summer. But last year was a lot better than the exceptionally mild summer of 2009 when just 47,027 people went to Fairfax Park Pool.
Last year was somewhat in the middle for attendance, falling a little short of the average set during the 2010s. The average from 2010 and 2019 was 62,670 attendees per year at the city pool, according to prior year’s reports from the city.
Last summer followed a year that was anything but average for Eau Claire’s outdoor pool. While other public pools were debating when or whether to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairfax Pool was closed for major repairs. A badly broken water pipe under the pool needed to be fixed along with portions of the pool’s reinforced concrete floor.
Coming back from that year where attendance was zero, Comte said crowds were eager to go swimming again.
“When we opened in 2021 it was like opening up a new pool again,” she said. “People were so excited to have it back.”
Built in 1991, the pool has seen numerous upgrades and overhauls to its components and features. However, Comte said it is still showing its age — the pool had another water line break last spring, but not as bad as the 2020 one.
Another challenge facing the pool is hiring enough people to fully staff it during the summer. A roster of about 50 lifeguards is needed to fully staff the pool for the season, Comte said. Last year there were between 42 and 45 who worked for the pool as lifeguards.
Being short-staffed did cause the pool to close early on one day last summer, but there were no days when it had to close entirely.
“For us to be able to manage our schedule and not really have any dates closed due to staffing was phenomenal,” Comte said.
But she’s still worried the shortage of potential lifeguards — typically students looking for part-time summer jobs — could be worse this year. Comte is currently researching ways that other public pools are doing to attract employees.
Lifeguard training sessions are held throughout the year, but March and April are when people planning to work at Fairfax Park Pool commonly complete that course, Comte said.
As long as the weather cooperates, Eau Claire’s outdoor pool is scheduled to open the first Saturday in June and close the last weekend in August.