EAU CLAIRE — A bridge crossing the Eau Claire River — originally built for trains, but later converted to pedestrian use — has joined the National Register of Historic Places.
The Soo Line Railroad Bridge — aka the S-Bridge — got on the national listing earlier this month, adding to its recognition as a historical and architectural landmark that’s been in Eau Claire for over a century.
“It’s mostly an honorary distinction for the bridge to have this,” said Ned Noel, senior city planner, who’s duties include working with Eau Claire’s Landmark’s Commission.
Landing on the list of thousands of historic places in the U.S. also does help the S-Bridge qualify for federal preservation funds that could help with repairs in the future.
The push to get national recognition for the bridge started with a group of local history students.
A spring 2017 public history seminar led by history Professor John Mann chose Eau Claire’s railroad history as a class project. The students’ research included documenting how the S-Bridge played a part in the Chippewa Valley’s economy during the 20th century.
“That bridge was clearly associated with Eau Claire’s industrial/manufacturing history,” Mann said.
The bridge helped transport Eau Claire’s manufactured goods and passengers who traveled by train.
Eau Claire’s lumbering era was declining by the time the bridge was built, but multiple industries were cropping up. By the late 1800s, furniture, paper and other wood products were being produced here. Then when the 20th century arrived, so did Gillette Safety Tire Co. (later Uniroyal) and Northwestern Steel and Iron Works (which eventually became National Presto Industries).
A wooden bridge was first built in 1890 to get trains from tracks on the north side of the riverbank to the south side. In 1910 it was replaced by the much stronger bridge that still stands there, made from steel, massive timbers and concrete piers.
Both versions of the bridge featured a distinctive, gentle S-curve to get from main line on the north bank to train depots and a roundhouse on the south bank.
“They needed to bend it that way to get the train to smoothly cross the river,” Noel said.
The Soo Line Railroad used the bridge until 1987 and it was abandoned in 1991.
In 2002, the city converted the bridge for pedestrian use. The old train tracks were removed, the concrete piers were reinforced and guardrails were added. The distinguished look of the Warren truss bridge and its S-curve remained though, stated the bridge’s application to the National Register of Historic Places.
The bridge’s place in local history and its uncommon design were key points made by Mann’s student researchers.
Noel said the city has relied upon UW-Eau Claire history classes to help document historic buildings and structures in Eau Claire.
“A lot of times we outsource that research to students,” he said.
Mann’s students began by reviewing materials the city compiled when it bestowed local landmark status on the bridge in 2016. The students then delved into the university’s own archives, spoke to local railroad buffs and did additional online research, Mann said.
A local consultant also aided in the preparation of the S-Bridge’s application.
Megan Beer-Pemberton, a historian and real estate specialist with CORRE Inc.’s Eau Claire office, reviewed the students’ research and then did some digging of her own at the Chippewa Valley Museum and in historical documents.
“Our team then fleshed out the discussion and filled in gaps based on the National Register requirements,” she said in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
From there the application went to the Wisconsin Historical Society for a rigorous review, including facing a 15-member panel of experts appointed by the governor. The panel approved it for the State Register of Historic Places a year ago. The city then learned the bridge made it onto the National Register on Aug. 12.
While the national recognition is new, Beer-Pemberton noted the work done to maintain the bridge goes back a long time.
“The recognition of the time and effort that has gone into keeping the bridge a lasting piece of Eau Claire’s history is huge,” she said. “This is not a quick process and started back with the city’s decision to convert the bridge into a bike trail instead of it being removed or modified outside of its current configuration.”
Getting a local landmark onto the National Registry was a first for both Beer-Pemberton and one of Mann’s classes. But the local history professor is expecting a second instance could be coming soon.
His spring 2017 seminar students also worked on applications for two other structures in Eau Claire. One is a railroad switching tower, which Mann is skeptical will qualify as it was moved from its original location to where it now resides in Carson Park. But he’s more hopeful the National Register will recognize the High Bridge, another Eau Claire railroad bridge that has been turned into a pedestrian crossing over a river.
That bridge was in the process of being reviewed last year by the Wisconsin Historical Society for inclusion in the state and national registries when structural problems were discovered that led to it being shut down, Noel said. Emergency repairs were done between mid-2021 and this March. Now that those repairs are over, Noel said he hopes the High Bridge’s process toward being considered for the registries will resume.