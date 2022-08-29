083022_dr_Bridge_3a

Walkers and bikers cross the Soo Line Railroad Bridge — aka the S-Bridge — over the Eau Claire River on Monday near Banbury Place in Eau Claire. The bridge, which was converted to pedestrian use in 2002, joined the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 12.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — A bridge crossing the Eau Claire River — originally built for trains, but later converted to pedestrian use — has joined the National Register of Historic Places.

The Soo Line Railroad Bridge — aka the S-Bridge — got on the national listing earlier this month, adding to its recognition as a historical and architectural landmark that’s been in Eau Claire for over a century.

