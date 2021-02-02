EAU CLAIRE — The top candidate for the open Eau Claire city manager position has accepted a competing offer from another municipality.
The Eau Claire City Council extended an offer of employment to one of the three city manager finalists who interviewed on Jan. 14 and 15, but that candidate informed the city Monday about accepting the other offer, the city reported in a news release.
The Council will meet in closed session next week with Baker Tilly, the city’s search consultant, to determine the next steps in the search process.
The news release indicates the council remains committed to working alongside city staff, residents and community partners in the search and selection of Eau Claire’s next city manager.
People can learn more about the city manager search process by contacting Council President Terry Weld at 715-456-8080.