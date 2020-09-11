EAU CLAIRE — Dale Peters had planned to retire from a long career in Eau Claire city government in spring, but instead opted to continue leading the community when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
While the coronavirus remains a problem for the community, Peters is confident measures put in place during the last six months and people working in the city government will be able to proceed without him.
“The ship and the crew are in the right positions and have the right gear to navigate the big waves we’re sailing through,” he said.
The city manager announced Thursday to his colleagues that he will be retiring on Oct. 23.
City Council President Terry Weld thanked Peters and his family for delaying retirement to guide the city through the COVID-19 crisis.
”I can’t imagine getting through it without him there,” Weld said.
Having an experienced leader who knows the inner workings of local government and has relationships with community partners was crucial in getting Eau Claire through the onset of the pandemic, Weld said.
Having Peters in charge improved the community’s ability to deal with the pandemic from both economic and health standpoints, Weld said.
He credited Peters for playing a role in creating the Chippewa Valley COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force, as well as supporting decisions made by public health officials.
”Every day we’ve had Dale has benefited this community,” Weld said.
Since a pandemic was declared in mid-March, the city has operated under an emergency declaration. That gives Peters greater powers to act faster in dealing with COVID-19-related matters than he would by getting City Council approval first.
The list of new executive actions Peters has made has dwindled in recent weeks, and the city is signaling that it may soon be operating without those emergency powers.
For example, the City Council will vote later this month on amending its ordinances so it can continue to conduct its meetings with members attending via a videoconference that the public can view. The emergency declaration has been making those virtual meetings permissible during the pandemic.
While the city is “not out of the woods” in terms of the coronavirus, Peters said there’s more stability in Eau Claire’s ability to respond to it.
“As a community we’re settling into a new normal,” he said.
One of Peters’ final duties in office will be recommending a 2021 budget to the City Council and getting their input on it during a series of meetings next month.
As he steps away from city government, Peters, 59, said he’s expecting to begin retirement by going camping and hunting this fall. He’s also looking forward to the additional time he’ll have to train for January’s Tuscobia Winter Ultra, where he will compete in the 80-mile fat tire bike race that takes place in northern Wisconsin.
When asked about the unexpected finale coronavirus brought to his working years, Peters said it was definitely not a quiet end to his career.
”It’s been a challenge that would’ve been impossible to imagine this being the final months of a 31-year-career,” he said.
Peters began working for the city in October 1989 as its risk manager, but his responsibilities expanded in subsequent years with added titles of duties of human resources director and assistant city manager.
Peters began serving as acting city manager in late November 2015 after the city opted not to renew its contract with Russell Van Gompel. The council then named Peters as Eau Claire’s city manager in January 2016.
Peters had announced in February that he would retire in May. However, in late March he offered to continue serving as city manager due to the crisis posed by COVID-19.
A nationwide search for a new city manager was put on pause this spring when the pandemic hit, but has since resumed.
Later this month the City Council will meet in closed session to review applications sent in by candidates vying for the city manager position. After narrowing the field to finalists, those candidates will be interviewed by the council in mid-October.
Weld said it’s a realistic goal that the city will have its new manager in office before the end of the year.
Before the new manager arrives, Weld said the council will appoint an interim manager from the city’s current staff to bridge the gap between Peters and his successor.