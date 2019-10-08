Eaux Claires festival has announced Eaux Claires Hiver, described as an immersive weekend of performance and improvisation featuring Ani DiFranco, Justin Vernon and others, will be presented Nov. 21 through 24 in Eau Claire.
The news release about Eaux Claires Hiver also announced that the fifth Eaux Claires music festival will be held in July. Dates will be announced soon, the release said.
Artists featured during Eaux Claires Hiver include Pieta Brown, Jon Hopkins, Aaron Dessner and William Brittelle.
Following are details on Eaux Claires Hiver’s three events.
37d03d Performances, Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23, various venues.
After gathering earlier in the week to compose and collaborate, members of the 37d03d (upside-down “People”) present music, visual art and literature in various spaces with audiences ranging from a few to hundreds.
“After a year in which the main festival lay fallow, this portion of Eaux Claires Hiver echoes the tradition of fall plowing, when farmers turned the earth before it froze, so it would be soft for the seeds come spring,” the release says. “The results of the residency will be viewed in progress and in proximity with the understanding that the pieces — and the experience — will inform and flavor July 2020’s Eaux Claires V.”
37d03d tickets went on sale Tuesday. The $80 ticket covers 6 p.m. to late Nov. 22 and 23. Only 500 tickets are available and can be bought at pablocenter.org.
“Ani DiFranco and Justin Vernon in Conversation,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, RCU Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“Ani DiFranco is the first person I ever heard of who wrote, arranged, engineered, mixed and released her own music,” Vernon says in the release. “She is a mind-blowing songwriter and inspiration. I want to ask her the questions I’ve always wanted to ask her; about her journey, her hardships and victories. And I want an audience there because the answers will be too special to hold on to as one person. AND...there will be some music....and surprise guests.”
Tickets, which went on sale Tuesday, cost $30-$100 and are available at pablocenter.org.
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and the TU Dance troupe present “Come Through,” Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 24, RCU Theatre.
Vernon and Uri Sands and Toni Pierce-Sands, artistic directors of contemporary dance troupe TU Dance, present a collaboration featuring music by Vernon and choreography by Sands.
The piece has toured across the nation from New York’s Kennedy Center to L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl.
“Come Through” was commissioned and produced by The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series.
“Come Through” performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets, which cost $42.50-$125, are available at pablocenter.org
More about 37d03d.
37d03d began with a residency in Berlin in 2016 and has continued to grow through events around the world. 37d03d Hiver will be its second event in the U.S. following an iteration in May at Pioneer Works in May in Brooklyn, N.Y. Recently announced and aired was the 37d03d radio hour with Converge Radio, featuring Trever Hagen and Drew Christopherson, where they share music and conversations from some of the intimate events create together.
In addition to those listed above, Eaux Claires Hiver 37d03d participants include JT Bates, S. Carey, Gail Ann Dorsey, hrrrbek, Elsa Jensen, La Force, Mike Lewis, Metropolis Ensemble, Ryan Olson, Shahzad Ismaily, Michael Perry, Polica, Talos, Korde Arrington Tuttle and Jeremy Ylvisaker.