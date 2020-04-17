Eau Claire area golfers are already making tee times for when golf courses are allowed to open at 8 a.m. on Friday.
“We probably have a half a dozen tee times on our plate as we speak,” said Dino Amundson, co-owner of Lake Hallie Golf Club.
Steve Syzdel, the golf pro at Princeton Valley Golf Course, said he has already scheduled 10 tee times for Friday and six for next Saturday.
“I’m sure it is going to be pretty soon where more people are going to say, ‘Let’s play golf,’” he said.
Gov. Tony Evers Thursday afternoon extended Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order from Friday to May 26.
The order requires several non-essential businesses and services to remain closed to help thwart the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golf courses had been ordered closed. But Evers’ extension on Thursday allows golf courses to open again with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed.
“After lots of conversation, that’s one we decided to change,” Evers said about his decision related to golf courses. “It shows we understand that reasonable solutions can be found to solve problems.”
“Our phone started ringing at about 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon,” Amundson said of golfers who heard about Evers’ decision and wanted to schedule a round of golf.
Amundson and Syzdel said many callers believed they could get on the course as early as this weekend.
“The phone was pretty busy for about an hour on Thursday,” Syzdel said. “Then people read the governor’s order. Then the phone stopped ringing. But it has been ringing steadily again today (Friday).”
The biggest question he has been getting is if golf carts will be available, Syzdel said.
Only walking will be permitted initially at Princeton Valley, he said.
“There will be no carts at the moment, but that could change,” Syzdel said.
At Lake Hallie, golf will be limited to walkers and those who own their own carts for opening weekend, Amundson said.
Lake Hallie is looking into renting golf carts after the opening weekend. Some golf courses around the state are allowing rented carts but limiting one person to a cart, he said.
“We’re trying to pursue that,” Amundson said. “If we rent carts, the carts will be wiped down and sanitized between each use.”
Lake Hallie will be scheduling tee times 12 minutes apart instead of the traditional eight minutes, he said.
“We’re looking at ways to accommodate the public,” Amundson said. “We’re ready to go.”
Syzdel said Princeton Valley is extending tee time intervals from eight minutes to 10 minutes.
“It gives us more time and space between groups,” he said.
The driving range will be closed and there will be no benches, ball washers or portable toilets on the course, Syzdel said.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Before Friday, Syzdel said, the greens will be mowed and signs will be erected instructing golfers of the proper procedures for golfing during the pandemic.
“That’s all that needs to be done,” he said.
Princeton Valley hasn’t made any decisions on league play yet, Syzdel said.
“We’ll play it by ear and see what happens,” he said.
Dunn County golf courses have been open since early April.
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd and Dunn County Public Health Director KT Gallagher wrote a letter in late March that allowed Dunn County courses to open if they follow specific guidelines.
Library services
Evers’ safer-at-home extension also allows public libraries to provide curbside pickup of books and other library materials beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Pamela Westby, director of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, said her staff is working out the details of providing such a service and expects to announce the details late next week.
“We hear from other libraries in other states that curbside can be very labor-intensive,” she said.
“There are quite a few restrictions on how these services are to be implemented,” Westby said. “We have to figure out how to implement the process yet keep our staff and the community healthy. We know that everyone is waiting for their ability to access materials.”