A delegation of Chippewa Valley businesses, hoping to persuade Gov. Tony Evers’ administration to allow local businesses to open before other parts of the state, plan to discuss strategies to reopen with local legislators, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Dave Minor said Wednesday.
“We’re going to start working with our elected delegation here in the Chippewa Valley area to look at how we can open regionally under safe guidelines, meeting metrics, using the science, but not necessarily waiting for the rest of the state to get to the same part,” Minor said at a news briefing.
Minor added: “Our goal is to sit down with our delegation from the Chippewa Valley area, work with (legislators) to say, ‘If we meet those, we need your help to persuade the governor to let us do business sooner than other areas, and not hold the whole state until Milwaukee or Madison have met those measures.”
Released this week, Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan stipulates that before businesses can reopen, the state must see a 14-day decline in positive COVID-19 cases, along with adding more protective equipment for health care workers and bolstered testing, tracing and tracking of the virus, The Associated Press reported.
Evers’ plan did not set a time frame for businesses’ reopening.
Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order closed nonessential businesses in March. That order now extends until May 26, under a new order from Evers’ administration.
If Eau Claire County can meet metrics for safe operation, local businesses’ goal is to reopen before the end of May, Minor said.
“The federal government has said, we understand that some states are going to open before others because they don’t have the same level of cases,” Minor said. “The state needs to look at the same thing.”
Eau Claire County has 23 identified cases of COVID-19, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a news briefing Wednesday.
In the county, 1,638 residents have been tested, and 65 tests are still pending.
The Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay areas have seen the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. Milwaukee County had 2,304 identified cases as of Wednesday; Dane County had 386.
Giese said Wednesday that the state has communicated an interest in opening communities sooner than May 26 if it can safely do so, but “we don’t have all those pieces in place.”
“We are continuing to work at a state level to look at all strategies to make sure we can strategically and safely reopen,” she said.
Minor emphasized on Wednesday that Chippewa Valley business owners are interested in reopening safely: “Not one person has said they want to open without taking precautions for their customers and their employees … We all know, going forward, there is no going back to doing business the way we did.”
The Chamber’s fifth virtual town hall for businesses is being held from 10 to 11 a.m. today; at the meeting, chamber and city officials will talk about plans for the future reopening of Chippewa Valley businesses, and Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin will speak about federal programs for businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, Minor said.
‘Sense of community spread’
Most of Eau Claire County’s 23 coronavirus cases are related to travel, but some newer cases are still being investigated — and there “may be a beginning of a sense of community spread,” Giese said Wednesday.
Community spread refers to cases of disease where the cause of transmission is unknown.
The Eau Claire Health Department has not released ages, genders or any other information about county COVID-19 patients, citing medical privacy rules.
Statewide, 4,845 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since Tuesday, 225 additional people have had positive test results, according to the state Department of Health Services. It is the state’s biggest identified single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.
Giese said Wednesday the state is anticipating “some increased positives over time” because it’s beginning to test more people.
Just over 1,300 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 246 have died — an increase of four new deaths since Tuesday, according to the DHS.
Giese on Wednesday also urged people in the Chippewa Valley to use hospitals’ urgent care and emergency room services if they need urgent care: “Hospitals in this area and across the state are seeing that some individuals are choosing not to go in for emergency care because they’re worried about COVID-19 … hospitals in this area and across the state are available and have capacity to treat emergency and urgent care issues.”
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.