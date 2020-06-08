The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, which has been closed since March 16, is tentatively set to reopen on July 1.
Meanwhile, the museum is expected to lose $100,000 in 2020, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Michael McHorney said.
In a letter sent to museum members on Monday, McHorney outlined the provisions the museum expects to take to reopen next month.
Following are some of the provisions:
• There will be timed entry. Members and general admission visitors will be required to register online ahead of their visit for a specific two-hour time session to play.
• Attendance will likely be limited to 50 people during each time session.
• The facility will initially be open five days a week, anticipated to be weekdays during the summer months. One evening session will be held for working parents and grandparents.
• Between each two-hour session, the museum will close for 60 to 90 minutes for the extensive disinfection of the building and its exhibits.
• Props or exhibit materials deemed unnecessary for educational value or too difficult to consistently disinfect will be removed from exhibit areas.
• Bins will likely be placed in exhibit areas for visitors to place props after individual use for disinfection. Sanitizing stations will be located on each floor for employees to safely and efficiently disinfect equipment.
• Surfaces such as door knobs and railings will be sanitized by employees while visitors are present.
• Wearing masks will be optional for two of the two-hour daily sessions. They will be mandatory for a third session. Complimentary masks will be provided to visitors. No masks will be allowed to be brought into the building.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout each floor level. Small personal bottles of hand sanitizer will likely be provided to members.
In the letter, McHorney also addressed the anticipated $100,000 budget loss for the museum in 2020.
“While we’re a business, we ultimately exist to make a difference in our community through play,” he said.
The museum “has enacted several measures financially to absorb the expected losses,” McHorney said. “But we ask for patience and understanding as we navigate through uncertainty, all to serve you, our community.”