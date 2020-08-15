EAU CLAIRE — The tomato patch is full of plants more than 6 feet tall. A second crop of turnips sprouts nearby. Green bean vines are climbing the fence.
Signs of growth are everywhere in this nearly 2,000-square-foot garden in the front yard of First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire.
But this garden is about more than just growing vegetables. It's about growing community and, most importantly, feeding the hungry.
The plot's enthusiastic tenders aim to donate at least 500 pounds of produce from the church garden this year to St. Francis Food Pantry in Eau Claire.
"Our intent with the garden is to provide fresh local produce for people in this community who are food insecure," Pastor Kathy Reid Walker said on a recent day between climbing on a table to pick beans and disappearing into a dense thicket of giant tomato plants
She emerged clutching a plump, bright red prize and declared, "There's nothing like a home-grown tomato.".
Her husband, Bilhenry Walker, tends the garden every day and serves as its chief steward. The work, which he acknowledges is a "labor of love," began by planting seeds in March.
"We know we're helping people in this community and that's what we're about," Walker said. "This is our mission. This is our ministry."
The garden's yield also includes carrots, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, eggplant, radishes, beets, bell peppers, spinach, rutabagas and herbs.
The bounty is well-received by its target audience.
"I know the families that come and get food really appreciate the fresh produce," said Kristie Matthaei, executive director of St. Francis Food Pantry. "It's going to people who are in need."
When Reid Walker and Walker arrived at First Presbyterian four years ago, they quickly identified the large grassy patch in the front yard at 2112 Rudolph Road as a potential garden site. After overcoming some initial resistance, the idea took root.
The garden, which avoids the use of toxic chemicals, was first planted in 2018 and has become an integral part of the church's certification by the national Presbyterian Church as an Earth Care Congregation, as it feeds bees and butterflies as well as people.
The 11 raised beds, protected from deer by an 8-foot fence around the perimeter, produced a total of 800 pounds of vegetables for charitable organizations the past two years.
Roughly 15 members of the congregation regularly toil in the garden, with families and individuals divvying up days and duties to allow for physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those volunteers, North High School sophomore Ryne Hull, was busy one day last week watering the brightly colored flowers that ring the edge of the garden. With school and sports activities limited by the coronavirus, Hull said he had extra time on his hands and stepped up to help.
"It's super fun," said Hull, who also helped plant carrots with his mom. "It's nice to get out of the house too."
Considering the economic fallout from the pandemic, Reid Walker said the need for healthy, free food can't help but rise.
"It's probably more important than ever to provide that," she said, "and we're happy that it's something we can do."