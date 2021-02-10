EAU CLAIRE -- City of Eau Claire officials have decided to pause the search for a new city manager.
The decision follows the announcement earlier this month that the city's first choice for the position, Maquoketa, Iowa City Manager Gerald Smith, accepted a competing job offer.
According to a news release from the city, the City Council met Tuesday in closed session to discuss next steps in the city manager search process. After considerable discussion, the council reached a consensus to convene again in the fall to discuss an appropriate time to re-start the search process.
When the time is right, and the COVID-19 pandemic has hopefully subsided, the release says, the city would re-advertise the position and attempt to attract a wider slate of qualified candidates.
The release goes on to say that the council expresses gratitude to Engineering Director Dave Solberg, who will continue to serve as interim city manager during this period. The council also expressed appreciation for the city staff, which has adjusted work responsibilities during the transition period to ensure city residents continue to receive the services they expect.
Eau Claire’s search for a new leader began last February, when then-City Manager Dale Peters announced his plans to retire. After the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, Peters delayed his retirement, stepping down Oct. 21.
Three city manager finalists were chosen, including current Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf and Mequon City Administrator Will Jones.
More information on the city manager search process can be obtained by calling City Council President Terry Weld at 715-456-8080.