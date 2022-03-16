EAU CLAIRE — Two candidates are running for Eau Claire County Board District 5, located in the southern part of the county. Carl Anton is the incumbent, Larry Hoekstra is the challenger.
What makes you uniquely qualified to serve as a county supervisor?
Anton: I was born on a dairy farm. I worked in engineering and management and held executive roles at General Motors and elsewhere. I worked as a business improvement consultant for 20 years. During earlier years I was involved in our family bank. I am a member of the county comprehensive plan steering committee, was instrumental in rebuilding the pipe organ at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and instrumental in rebuilding Johnson Dam near Augusta. Involvement in these organizations, among others, have provided for me the universal nature of organizations, which in turn has enabled me to make meaningful contributions representing my constituents.
Hoekstra: I have lived in the county for more than 20 years. During that time, I have worked in sales and leadership positions in the private sector. I am experienced in the contracting process and human resources. I know what it means to meet payroll, develop budgets and business plans. I believe it is imperative for the county to develop a plan for revenue growth through private sector development.
What is the biggest challenge facing the county?
Anton: A significant problem appears to exist with the performance of the county Department of Human Services. Presumably the sheriff’s office investigation will clarify the issue. A review of department performances is needed. A closer examination of the cost-benefit value related to individual and department performance would likely identify cost-saving opportunities and improve overall department performance. Also, although wind turbines can be useful in addressing climate change, indiscriminate placement can be harmful to nearby residents. Developing a county wind turbine ordinance based on the ordinance developed for Clear Creek Township would likely be a good start.
Hoekstra: Accountability: public trust is a fragile item and must be guarded with all diligence. In the words of Ronald Reagan, “trust but verify.” Auditing is a necessary tool for businesses and financial institutions. County government should not be exempt from third-party oversight regarding financial expenditures. Accessibility: there has not been an in-person County Board meeting for almost two years. Taxpayers ought to be able to look their local elected officials in the eye when addressing their concerns. (Note: This interview occurred before the board resumed in-person meetings starting Tuesday, March 15). Transparency: budget deliberations must be transparent, and all expenditures should be available for examination by the County Board. It is the board that makes the budgeting decisions, not unelected county employees.
What is the best aspect of the county?
Anton: Several, including the Highway Department, as evidenced by growth in the PASER rating for roads and increase in the score for bridge conditions. Our handling of financial matters is much improved since the treasurer problem was resolved, and since the County Board has been given better financial reports.
Hoekstra: It is the hardworking people who live their lives, raise their families and pay their taxes. They deserve a government that is accessible to them, transparent in its deliberations and accountable for every fiscal transaction. Right now our county government is none of those things.