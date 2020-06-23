The Eau Claire County Humane Association has announced plans to reopen for public viewing hours.
According to a news release from the ECCHA:
Over the past several months, the shelter has been open by appointment only for adoption, surrenders and other animal issues. Beginning July 1, the shelter will offer limited public viewing hours with several precautions in place to protect the animals, staff and community.
The shelter will have some precautions in place for safety. Adoptions, meet and greets, and surrender of animals will still be by appointment only and curbside, weather permitting. Animal caretakers and adoption coordinators are on-site seven days a week to provide for these services by appointment only.
The shelter will be open to the public for animal viewing hours from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday. During these times, only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter the building to allow for social distancing. A volunteer will be on-site to help monitor the public and keep the number of people limited to space available. The ECCHA is asking the public to visit the shelter only if they are interested in adoption and to limit visiting just to see the animals.
“We know that people come to the shelter just to visit the animals and we absolutely love that about our community. However, with limited space and the current condition of COVID-19, we want to provide safety for our visitors, which means limiting the number of visitors inside the building to 10 at a time,” states Shelley Janke, ECCHA executive director.
In addition to limited numbers, guests visiting the shelter will be asked a series of screening questions before entering, will be required to wear masks inside the building, and use social distancing guidelines. The public is asked to bring their own masks when visiting, although the shelter will have masks available if needed.
Some areas of the shelter will not be open as in the past, and guests will enter the shelter at the main entrance and exit through the dog runs. People will be limited in the amount of time in each area open to the public. Children are welcome to come with their families but must be supervised at all times and will also be required to wear masks inside the building.
Volunteers of the ECCHA will be on-site to help direct public flow and to answer any questions.
Visit eccha.org or the ECCHA Facebook page with questions or for more information.