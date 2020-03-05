Eau Claire County is likely to add a sixth circuit court judge and courtroom sometime over the next three years, county Administrator Kathryn Schauf said Thursday.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday in Wausau that creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin that will be allocated by the director of state courts.
The 12 new circuit court branches will be implemented four at a time on a rolling basis for six-year judicial terms beginning on Aug. 1 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The new law allows the director of state courts to allocate the branches to counties based on need, resolutions and established infrastructure, and to require a county to establish or apply for a treatment and diversion program grant or drug court grant as a prerequisite.
"At this point, we believe Eau Claire is included in that," Schaaf said.
"We have been anticipating this at some point. Funds are budgeted," she said. "We're confident Eau Claire will be one of those 12. Eau Claire has been in the top 12 area of need. But we're still waiting for confirmation from the state."
Gerald Wilkie, vice chairman of the Eau Claire County Board's judiciary and law enforcement committee, said the County Board budgeted money in both 2019 and 2020 to rehabilitate the former county board room on the second floor of the courthouse into a sixth courtroom.
"So there is money lined up for that part of the issue," he said.
The board has previously passed a resolution making the money available if the state awards a sixth circuit court judgeship to Eau Claire County, Wilkie said.
"We're in line, but what the timing is, I don't know. I can't tell you where we stand," Wilkie said of getting one of the 12 new judgeships.
"There has been a desire to do that," he said of adding a sixth judgeship in Eau Claire County. "The need is clearly there. The money is there if they award it."
Dunn County Judge Rod Smeltzer was at Evers' bill signing ceremony in Wausau.
The director of state courts will decide which counties get the 12 new judgeships based on a weighted caseload study, he said.
Several area counties have put themselves in a position to add a circuit court branch, Smeltzer said.
Smeltzer is one of two judges in Dunn County. "Based on caseload studies, the need for a third is justified," he said.
"A number of counties, including Eau Claire, Dunn and Jackson, are all a part of that mix," Smeltzer said. "But how that all plays out, I don't know."
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher said other studies leading up to the bill signed by Evers indicated that, as of last July, Eau Claire County ranked fifth among counties most in need of a new judgeship.
"There is no assurance Eau Claire County is in the top 12," Schumacher said. "It's too early to tell. There's no certainty...but we're hopeful and optimistic."
This will mark the first addition of branches to the state's circuit court system since 2010, and the largest addition in more than two decades.
"Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities," Evers said Thursday.
Eau Claire County's five circuit court judges are Schumacher, John Manydeeds, Emily Long, Jon Theisen and Sarah Harless.