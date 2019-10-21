Eau Claire County ranks among the top 10 Wisconsin counties for the rate of binge drinking, according to a new report from UW System researchers.
With 27% of adults reporting binge drinking in the county, the report states that comes with $80.4 million in costs through parts of the local economy impacted by excessive alcohol use.
“Binge drinking affects everyone through increased spending on health care, lost productivity, crime and other costs,” Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said Monday in a news release.
The local findings were part of the report that puts a $3.9 billion cost on binge drinking in the state last year, which translates to $666 per Wisconsin resident.
Entitled “The Burden of Binge Drinking in Wisconsin,” the report was released last week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Costs encompassed by the report include treatment of substance abuse, hospitalization, long-term care tied to alcohol problems, workplace absenteeism, incarceration, property damage, productivity losses attributed to premature death, motor vehicle crash damage and multiple programs for dealing with fetal-alcohol syndrome.
“The tax revenue from beer and liquor in Wisconsin covers less than 2% of the annual economic binge drinking cost of $3.9 billion,” the report stated.
Binge drinking is defined as a man having five or more alcoholic drinks in one sitting or a woman consuming four or more drinks.
Statewide, about 24% of Wisconsin adults reported binge drinking — compared to the U.S. average of 16%. While Eau Claire County was higher than that, other parts of the Chippewa Valley have a lower prevalence, based on the report.
In Chippewa and Dunn counties, the binge drinking rates were 19% and 20%, respectively. The economic cost of binge drinking in Chippewa County is $35 million and it’s $26 million in Dunn County, according to the report.
The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute did similar research in 2013, but not focused solely on binge drinking. That previous report also included the economic consequences of people who drink daily and women who drink while pregnant.
The 2013 report stated the annual economic cost of excessive drinking in Wisconsin is $6.8 billion.
However, the new report cautions against comparing the two studies as the newer one has updated data and a different method to calculate the cost burden for binge drinking.
The 2019 and 2013 reports show a different percentage of Eau Claire County residents reporting binge drinking, but the county was in the top 10 in both studies.
Other top 10 counties in the new report are Calumet, Iron, Portage, Brown, Crawford, Barron, Outagamie, Richland and St. Croix.
Giese hopes the new report will help start a conversation about changing the local alcohol culture.
“Changes in policy and use of evidence-based prevention strategies can reduce the negative health, social and economic impacts of binge drinking,” she said. “Creating a healthy alcohol culture is something we can do in this county.”
The news release did mention a law Eau Claire passed last year as part of that cultural shift.
Eau Claire approved its public excessive intoxication ordinance last fall to deal with people who are very drunk to the point where they likely could harm themselves or others. The new city law only went into effect recently as officials first wanted to get diversion programs in place as an alternative to the $295 citation for excessive intoxication.