The second person to die of COVID-19 complications in Eau Claire County was a woman under age 50 with underlying conditions who was hospitalized for coronavirus.
During a media briefing Monday afternoon, Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said she did not know how the person contracted the virus.
The person died Saturday, marking the second local fatality in less than a month. The first county death from coronavirus complications occurred June 22. According to county officials, that person was older than 65, in a high-risk group for virus complications and had underlying health conditions.
In Eau Claire County, 402 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, 31 more than last Friday. Of those positive cases, 322 people have recovered. The county has had 11,570 negative test results, 451 more than Friday. In the Eau Claire County Jail, seven people have tested positive for COVID-19, with six of them making full recoveries.
Chippewa County, where the Wisconsin National Guard administered free coronavirus testing Monday, has 167 confirmed cases, 25 active cases and one current hospitalization.
Giese again emphasized the importance of physical distancing and wearing masks covering the mouth and nose.
“There is clear evidence that doing those two things will make a difference in slowing the spread of this disease,” Giese said.
School plans
Regarding school reopening plans this fall, Giese said the Health Department is in constant contact with area school districts about their plans but that the final decision rests with school boards. Children and school employees are critical aspects of the community, and maintaining a safe, healthy, learning environment is “critically important,” Giese said.
Luke Fedie, Eau Claire County behavioral health administrator, acknowledged that the uncertainty presents stress and anxiety for everyone involved in education, including teachers, students, parents and families.
“Anxiety around this decision is real, and making the right choices for our children and youth is fraught with unique and unprecedented challenges,” Fedie said.
In general, Fedie said coronavirus can worsen existing mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression and seasonal affective disorder.
“The isolation is worse now than it ever has been,” Fedie said. “It really amplifies a number of mental illnesses that people have now.”
Statewide, there have been 43,018 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon, 9,037 of which are active. Wisconsin has had 846 total deaths from COVID-19 complications. The state’s daily positivity rate has remained above 10% in recent days.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 call center can be reached at 715-831-7425.