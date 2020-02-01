Matt and Sarah Cooke have two dogs, they both love beach vacations and they’ve been married for 10 years after becoming friends in high school, where they both competed in Bible quizzing tournaments.
A person can learn those tidbits and many more about the Eau Claire couple from their extensive online presence.
That’s just the way the Cookes want it as they hope the right set of eyes spots their social media posts or website.
It’s all part of a new wave of personal promotion widely used to help connect would-be adoptive parents with birth mothers looking to put their children up for adoption.
Though a bit uncomfortable putting so much information about themselves on the internet for the world to see, Matt and Sarah decided to take the plunge after adoption counselors advised them it was the best way to accomplish their goal of adopting a child.
“I didn’t really love the idea at first, but our social workers encouraged us to do it. They told us a lot of birth mothers are finding adoptive families online,” said Matt, 34, a physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Before those conversations, the Cookes had no idea social media was fast becoming a vital matchmaking tool for the estimated 135,000 adoptions that Adoption Network statistics indicate take place annually in the United States.
“We tend to be private people, so this is definitely the most uncomfortable part of us,” said Sarah, 31, a mental health therapist in Eau Claire. “But we understand the more people who are aware of us, the higher chance that someone will think we’re just the kind of people they’ve been looking for. It’s another way to make a potential connection.”
With more people hoping to adopt than domestic babies being put up for adoption, the competition is intense, so families are advised to use all the tools they can to get their names and faces in front of potential birth moms, said Melissa Bowe, director of family services at the Eau Claire office of Catholic Charities, the adoption agency the Cookes are using.
Twenty years ago birth moms would go to an adoption agency’s office and ask to look through a book of adoptive family candidates, but that doesn’t happen anymore, Bowe said.
“Nowadays the more proactive and active a family is, the quicker they’re usually going to get a child,” she said. “We have some families who get matched within six months because they’re doing all this stuff. It’s kind of like a side business because you have to put a lot of energy into it.”
The social media aspect of adoptive parent promotion has taken off in the last few years, with many birth mothers searching the internet for potential families and scouring social media for candidates on their own before ever reaching out to an adoption agency, she said. Catholic Charities and other agencies also maintain their own websites with profiles of families interested in adoption, including links to their personal pages, to make it easy for birth parents to find them.
“More and more birth moms come in and say they already met a family online and started chatting with them,” Bowe said, noting that social media increasingly also are used to make connections after international adoptions.
In an era when social media has become pervasive in so many aspects of life — from online dating to selling household items to news dissemination — it’s only natural the virtual world is seen as a new place for potential adoptive families to get their message out.
“A family is basically selling themselves to a birth mom,” Bowe said. “In the past it was all hush-hush — we can’t tell people we’re doing this — but now you scream it from the treetops. I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and it’s changed so much over that time.”
Once they made the decision to pursue adoption, despite their initial reticence, the Cookes were all in.
Last April they launched a personal website — mattandsarahadopt.wordpress.com — loaded with information about what makes them tick. The site details what they were like as kids, how their first date went, when they got married, how their professional lives progressed and what brought them to Wisconsin. (Matt and Sarah both grew up in Michigan, spent four years in Milwaukee and then settled in Eau Claire in 2017.)
Smiling photos chronicle each step along the way, although signs of disagreement are present: Matt’s favorite type of food is Mexican and his favorite color is blue, while Sarah prefers Italian food and pink.
“Matt and Sarah have been talking about adoption for the past seven years and are finally taking the leap to become adoptive parents,” the couple writes on their website. “They both feel a spiritual calling to adopt and want to make themselves available as parents to anyone who desires a stable and loving home for their child.”
They also started a Facebook page — Matt and Sarah are Adopting — on which they post photos, videos and text at least monthly, all intended to give viewers a peek into the couple’s life.
They explained their approach in a Sept. 5 post accompanying a photo of Matt on the couch with their dogs Hercules and Bailey: “We’ve debated about how to use our adoption Facebook page. Should it be educational, informative, promotional? At the end of the day, we feel that people who are making an adoption plan may want more insight into our day to day lives to see if we may be the kind of parents they want for their child. We know that social media is also limited, but we are hoping this page will provide more insight into who we really are and what our lives are like. This evening: we’re watching the NFL kickoff. Go Bears! (Sorry Wisconsin!).”
The Cookes also have an adoption Instagram page, and they produced business cards with links to their sites that they can leave in strategic places or give to friends and family to help spread the word.
“All of this puts us in front of a lot of people we might not naturally be in front of,” Sarah said. “The biggest thing for me is making sure we’re visible enough that if we are the right family for someone, they are able to see us.”
Matt has adopted the same approach, saying, “We just want a potential birth mother or family to be able to know about us and help them decide if our family would be a good fit for the home they hope their child can grow up in.”
The virtual aspect is also nice for birth families who want to learn about families on their own time and in their own way, researching everything from religion and employment to lifestyles and interest in open adoption arrangements in which birth and adoptive families maintain a relationship, said Karen Becker, director of marketing with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse.
“Placing kids for adoption can be a scary thing,” Becker said. “Having the social media aspect so birth parents can get a glimpse of adoptive families’ lives just helps make their decision a little bit easier. They have a chance to build a relationship before the child is even born.”
Sadly, Bowe acknowledged, scammers sometimes prey on potentially vulnerable people advertising their interest in adoption, which is why Catholic Charities counsels its clients about ways to stay safe and protect their privacy even while making personal information public.
Matt and Sarah felt the sting of such an effort last year. Though they didn’t endure any material loss or waste much time, the Cookes twice were contacted by a young woman claiming to be pregnant and interested in putting the child up for adoption.
While the encounters definitely got their hearts racing, the couple figured out within 24 hours both times that the caller wasn’t telling the truth.
Bowe and the Cookes believe both calls came from the same woman, who claimed to be from Georgia and was featured in a BBC story titled “The fake baby Instagram adoption scam.” The story detailed how a young scammer has tricked countless U.S. couples, apparently just to emotionally torment them, by creating fake Instagram accounts and stealing the identity of a pregnant woman.
It was a disappointing chapter in a story still waiting for its happy ending.
Despite all of their efforts, the Cookes have yet to make the connection they’ve been dreaming about, but they remain optimistic.
“We’re both excited to be parents and start that next stage of life,” Matt said.
Meanwhile, they know that at any given moment the match that makes it happen could be only a click away.