EAU CLAIRE — For Dwayne and Eleanor Peterson, it actually wasn’t love at first sight. They met on a charter bus, taking a ski trip near Tacoma, Wash.
“To tell the truth, when I first met him, I didn’t like him,” Eleanor Peterson said with a laugh. “That changed on other ski trips.”
Eleanor explained that her friend broke her leg, and bowed out of future ski trips. So, she got to know Dwayne, who was a much more experienced skier than she was.
“We kind of hit it off. I decided he was a nice guy,” she said.
They met in January or February of 1951. Suddenly, they were engaged, and got married on Sept. 22, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday; nearly all of their extended family is coming to Eau Claire to help them celebrate on Saturday.
“And we still like each other,” Eleanor said. “We can’t believe it’s been this long. We’ve had a good life; we’ve weathered some storms, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Dwayne Peterson, 89, is a retired UW-Eau Claire associate professor, teaching special education courses to future teachers. Eleanor Peterson, 88, worked in the business department for Sacred Heart Hospital, and for her last eight years before retiring, she was director of admissions.
Eleanor had some simple advice about how to stay married for decades.
“Laugh, and don’t go to bed mad at each other,” she said. “Work out a problem.”
They also still enjoy doing things together as a couple.
“We just enjoy life,” she said. “We enjoy being together, and the simple things. We like to go to parades; we used to bowl. And we enjoy family — they are very important to us.”
The Petersons have four children and four great-grandchildren.
Eleanor said their eldest child was born with cerebral palsy, and she changed their life on numerous levels.
“It was a catalyst for what we do,” she said. “My husband went into that field. She has been a joy to us. We feel we have been directed in the choices we have done, and being advocates for people with disabilities.”
While they met in the state of Washington, they moved several times for Dwayne’s job, with stints at colleges in San Francisco, Colorado, Utah and Indiana, before they moved to Eau Claire in 1975. Dwayne Peterson taught for 19 years here before retiring in 1975.
“This is the longest place we stayed,” she said.
Many of their family members live locally, but some from outside the Midwest are coming to a large gathering on Saturday to help them celebrate their 70 years together.
When the pandemic began, they decided it was time to downsize. They sold their home in town and moved into Oakwood Hills independent living retirement community. They both still drive, but they’ve now made new friends, spending much of the day playing bridge and enjoying camaraderie with their neighbors.